WAVERLY — Waverly volleyball coach Charity Meyers has been waiting for this season for a while.
After setbacks brought on by the pandemic, this year’s team is the one she envisioned several years ago.
“It’s something we’ve been building towards,” Meyers said. “When COVID hit a few years back, we had to bring JV players up to varsity and we had a young team. This is the year that I’ve been looking forward to, where they’ve actually been playing together for a couple years and really know each other.”
Persevering through those challenges together has created a close group of players that also bring experience to the floor.
“I think the team plays really well together, I think they mesh well,” Meyers said. “They play travel volleyball together, they’ve done open gyms and we’ve done scrimmages, so it’s really good.”
“I think they feed off each other’s weaknesses and strengths,” she added.
Meyers touched on some of those strengths.
“We have really good serving, as well as hitting,” she said. “They have really good all-around skills and they’re still improving. They have a hunger for it and a good attitude.”
Michaela Lauper, Erica Ryck, Brilynn Belles and Maddy Olmsted are just a few talented players on a deep Waverly roster.
That combination of experience and skill has resulted in a high bar for the Lady Wolverines,
“We plan on doing well during the season and head into sectionals,” Meyers said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.