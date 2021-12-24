Morning Times Boys Cross Country All-Stars

Athens’ Matt Gorsline, left, is the Morning Times Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.

 Morning Times file photo

Runner of the Year: Matt Gorsline — Athens

Making states guarantees a runner a spot on the team, but Gorsline gets the nod for having the highest finish at states.

Newcomer of the Year: Carter Lewis — Athens

Lewis came on as the season progressed, becoming a key cog for the Wildcats as the season neared its end.

Also on the Times’ All-Star team:

Thomas Hurd — Tioga

Kyle Anthony — Athens

Nate Ackley — Waverly

Ethan Denlinger — Athens

John Garrison — S-VEC

Nathan Gillette — S-VEC

Gavin Schiillmoeller — Waverly

Recommended for you

Load comments