TIOGA CENTER — After facing a 2-1 deficit, the Tioga volleyball team came back to beat Waverly in five sets on Monday night.
Waverly took an early lead in the first set, but Tioga rattled off 10 straight points and ultimately won 25-22 to take a 1-0 lead.
The next two sets were also close, but the Lady Wolverines won both.
Waverly took the second set 25-21 and the third 25-19.
Then the Lady Tigers began clawing back.
Tioga won the fourth set 25-20 to force a deciding fifth set, and once again overcame an early deficit to win 17-15 and secure the match victory.
Tioga coach Des Ford was happy with how her team handled the adversity.
“I think there was a huge learning curve for them tonight,” she said. “I think they saw that they can work through it. They tend to shy away offensively when it gets tough.”
Despite the 2-1 lead slipping away, Waverly coach Charity Meyers was just as happy with her team’s performance, simply chalking it up to good volleyball played all around.
“I’m super proud of the girls,” she said. “I thought it was an amazing match.”
The win was there for the taking, but errors let Tioga back in.
“When we’re under pressure, we have to get those serves over,” Meyers said. “That’s pretty much it. I think we had four in a row that we missed in that last set. That just really hurts us, and I think if we would have got them, it would have been a different outcome.”
Even then, there were still plenty of positives for the Lady Wolverines.
“I think what hurt us in the end was missed serves, but as for hitting and passing, I thought they did a great job,” Meyes said. “I’m super proud of them, I’m not disappointed in any way.”
Brilynn Belles racked up a match-high 24 digs and added three aces with four kills for Waverly.
Erica Ryck tallied 16 digs, five kills and three aces, while Ashlen Croft had a team-high six kills, five digs and three aces for the Lady Wolverines.
Michaela Lauper had a match-high 22 assists along with 15 digs for Waverly.
For Tioga, Monday’s match could be one that gives them momentum moving forward.
“I think it will help mentally,” Ford said.” We still have a lot of things to work on, but I absolutely think from a mental standpoint, this will help us win.”
Hailey Browne recorded a match-high five aces for Tioga and also had four kills and seven digs.
Reese Howey had seven kills and six blocks, both match-highs. She also led the Lady Tigers with 12 digs.
Kyra Bailey added a team-high 15 assists and 10 digs, while Joslyn Maciak added nine digs for Tioga.
When the match was over, Meyers expressed excitement for the next time the two teams meet on Oct. 12.
“I can’t wait until next time,” she said.
Next up for Waverly is a match at home against Edison at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Tioga will travel to play Spencer-Van Etten that same night.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.