S-VE girls top Tioga behind Kastenhuber’s 13 By The Times Dec 10, 2022 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPENCER— The Spencer-Van Etten girls’ basketball team used a balanced performance to top Tioga by a score of 47-25 on Friday night.Tioga took control early in the game — taking a 7-6 lead after one quarter, but from that point forward, S-VE scored in bunches.They used a 14-4 advantage in the second to take a 20-11 lead, and never looked back as they outscored Tioga 26-14 in the second half to pick up the win.S-VE had seven players score in the effort and were led by Aubrie Kastenhuber’s 13 points, four rebounds, three assists, and three steals.Gabby Evans was the other Lady Panther in double-figures, netting 12 points to go with her seven boards and four assists.Raegan Sudnikovich added a team-high 11 rebounds to go with her six points, while Tonya Sousa scored five points, Adriana Farmer and Abby Bunke netted four points, and Marah Cooper added three.Tioga was led by Reese Howey in the loss, who scored 13 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks.Elyse Haney scored eight points, while Lily Mesler and Jenna Miner each chipped in two points each.Tioga’s next contest is on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at home ,while S-VE is at home on Tuesday as well at 7:30 p.m. against Edison. 