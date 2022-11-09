MONTROSE, NY — The Tioga volleyball team picked up a 3-1 win over Alexander Hamilton in a New York State Class D sub-regional game on Tuesday to advance to a regional matchup on Saturday.
The Lady Tigers won the first two sets by wide margins — 25-6 and 25-11 — before falling in the third game by a 25-22 count.
Tioga punched its ticket to Saturday’s regional playoff match with a dominant 25-8 victory in the fourth set.
The Lady Tigers got plenty of strong performances on Tuesday night with Kyra Bailey leading the way. She finished with 27 assists, 11 service points, including three aces, eight digs and two kills.
Reese Howey put together another stellar showing with 11 kills, 10 service points (four aces), 10 digs, two assists and two blocks.
Tioga would get 16 kills, 10 digs and five points from Hailey Browne, while RaeAnn Feeko finished with 10 points, including one ace, and five assists in the win.
Also for the Lady Tigers, Layni Whitmore chipped in 12 points (two aces), two kills, one assist and one block. Megan Vance added 12 kills and two points; Lily Mesler finished with seven assists, four digs and two points; and Joslyn Maciak had eight digs, five points and one ace.
The Lady Tigers’ regional playoff game will be played at 4 p.m. on Saturday at nearby Owego Free Academy. Their opponent has not been determined at this point.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.