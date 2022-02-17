WAVERLY — In a game to decide the IAC large school boys JV championship, Waverly hosted the Trumansburg Blue Raiders. The Wolverines executed a valiant comeback attempt to make the game exciting. But in the end, Trumansburg escaped with a 43-38 victory.
Jon Searles led Waverly’s attack in the first, scoring seven points. Searles and his teammates built an early 14-8 lead.
Trumansburg dominated the second quarter, exploding for 18 points while holding Waverly to three. The Blue Raiders used four three-pointers in the quarter to put Waverly in a nine-point deficit at halftime.
The Blue Raiders opened the second half with strong pressure defense. They forced turnovers and out-rebounded the Wolverines. Waverly appeared to be in trouble. While Trumansburg widened the gap to 36-24 after three quarters, Waverly weathered the storm.
As the fourth quarter started, the Wolverines erupted. Nehemiah Anthony drilled a three-pointer and hit a layup to get things started. Waverly went on a 14-0 run to take the lead with 3:05 left in the game. Bryce LaForest scored the tying bucket on a breakaway layup, followed by Searles with a layup for the lead.
Down by two, with little time left, Trumansburg regained its composure. The Blue Raiders moved the ball on offense and found layups for baskets. They also silenced the Waverly offense for the remainder of the game.
Waverly’s offense became frantic as time expired, but the Wolverines could not break the Blue Raiders defense. Trumansburg sidestepped the fourth quarter charge to get the 43-38 win.
Searles led Waverly with 11 points. Anthony and LaForest each added seven points.
