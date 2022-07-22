WAVERLY — No matter what the sport, getting some work in during the off-season is important for every athlete and team.
That is why Athens coach Jim Lister and Waverly coach Lou Judson were so thrilled with the competition their teams saw at the annual Waverly Boys Basketball Summer League over the past couple months.
“I think it’s real good for them. We’ve got some good seniors coming back but we’ve got a lot of young guys who are going to step up here for us in the (upcoming) basketball season,” Lister said after Wednesday’s summer league playoffs. “We’re going to need them. They need to play in these kind of game situations, and they need to see what it’s like to face this type of competition such as Waverly and hopefully it will make us better.”
Waverly won the 2022 summer league crown with a 52-38 win over Athens on Wednesday.
The Wolverines beat Watkins Glen 53-26 in the opening round of Wednesday’s playoffs before taking down Mansfield by a score of 55-40 in the semifinals.
Athens picked up a 37-21 win over Tioga in the Wildcats’ playoff opener. They would go on to earn a hard-fought 35-31 win over Candor in the semifinals.
The Waverly Summer League playoffs are always a grind as teams that make the finals will play in three full games in a matter of three hours. The amount of effort that both Waverly and Athens put out was evident, but the host Wolverines seemed to have a little more gas left in their tank.
“The one thing about this basketball team is a lot of these guys play football and they are doing conditioning over at the stadium quite often. We’re getting in here for an open gym now and then. These guys are constantly wanting to get into the gym which is great,” said Judson, who praised Athens after the championship game. “Athens is good. They are big, athletic inside and they are going to have a great season.”
Lister admitted that his squad was unable to keep up its normal pace by the time the third game rolled around on Wednesday.
“We’re not in basketball shape,” Lister said. “They played hard the first two games, we just ran out of gas there. It’s real difficult and (Waverly) just had a little bit more in the tank than we did tonight and that’s OK. We’ll remember it and hopefully we’ll see them again at the Christmas Tournament.”
Judson praised the Waverly Central School District for allowing him to host the summer league each year.
“You know, I’m just very thankful to be able to put this on. Waverly does an outstanding job of allowing us to put this on with the custodians helping us out in that regard and I hope I can continue it,” he said.
Judson was happy with his team’s effort during the summer, which included a trip to a team camp.
“We’ve had a very good summer. I think we’ve only lost two games all summer long. We went up to the Saint Lawrence team camp and lost in the finals up there but Joey (Tomasso) couldn’t play,” Judson said. “It’s a very fun group to coach. I really like their energy at the defensive end. Last time we won this I think was probably Jon Ward and Hunter Bodine’s senior year and we went on to have a pretty good season that year.”
Now, for Judson, it’s time to take a break from the sport that takes up a lot of his time — both during the season and in the off-season, which includes not only coaching in but organizing the annual summer league at Waverly.
“This is pretty much it. Basketball is 12 months a year here at Waverly for me, but yeah I’ve got to get a break for a little bit,” he said. “We’ll have a couple open gyms from here on out but it’s on to pretty much fall sports and giving me some opportunities to be with my family. I’m looking forward to that, and at the same time I’m also looking forward to the upcoming season.”
While it’s a break for Judson, it’s also an important time for the Waverly basketball players who get a chance to focus on other sports.
“It gives you a well-balanced athlete. These guys are constantly going over to the stadium and doing different things with football. Each sport compliments one another so therefore I’ve been thankful over the years to have a lot of football guys — I’ve had some tough-nosed kids. A lot of these guys are three-sport athletes,” Judson said.
