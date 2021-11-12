In the world of sports, rankings put out by members of the media are fun to talk about throughout the season, but when all the games are played, they don’t matter.
Well, I should say that at the end of the season the games played on the field SHOULD determine who is the “No. 1 team” in the state or country.
Unfortunately when it comes to one high school football division in the state of New York, there will be no champion determined on the field so we will have to rely on the state rankings.
Eight-man football is the newest division in high school football in New York, but there are more than 50 schools currently fielding teams. Despite that fact, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association is not holding a state tournament for 8-man football.
The reason, according to football officials at NYSPHSAA, “the governing body NYSPHSAA only allows for (5) classifications for NYS Championship play. Classes AA, A, B, C, and D. They won’t sanction anymore.”
To me, and probably every 8-man football coach and player in New York, that explanation doesn’t hold water.
These coaches and players have put in the same amount of time and effort as those competing in traditional 11-man football — and they deserve to fight for a state championship.
Who cares how many classifications there are for a sport? I’m sure back in the 1960s there weren’t five divisions and they eventually added more to accommodate for the growth of a sport.
It’s pretty simple, a new classification has been created in New York — as well as many other states across the country — and the players and coaches of 8-man football deserve to play for the same championship as the other divisions.
I covered high school football in Maine for four years and one of those years the Maine Principals Association — the state’s governing body like the NYSPHSAA — added 8-man football. And you know what? In that first season, just like the other divisions in the state, a small group of 8-man teams played a regular season and then had a chance to win a state championship!
My passion for this topic probably wouldn’t be as strong if it weren’t for the fact that right here in our area we have the No. 2 ranked team in 8-man football — the Spencer-Van Etten/Candor Eagles.
Coach Mike Chaffee and his Eagles have put on an absolute show this season.
The Eagles head into Saturday’s Section IV 8-man championship game against Groton with a 7-0 recod. What makes that even more impressive is they have outscored their opponents by an incredible 398-28 margin this season.
Leading the way for SVEC are running back Devin Beach and quarterback Nick Thomas as well as standouts like Hunter Haynes, Pavel Jofre and Jacek Teribury.
The Eagles have also been stellar on defense, allowing under 200 yards per contest during their so-far perfect season.
While the Eagles have put together a stellar season so far and will be the favorites in Saturday’s sectional final and probably in a cross-over game the next week against a Section IX team, there will always be the questions of what if?
What would have happened if the Eagles win the Section IV title and advanced to a true state tournament?
What would have happened if the Eagles got to face the current No. 1 team in the state, Red Jacket High School out of Section V?
What if the people who run the New York State Public High School Athletic Association treated 8-man football, its players and coaches with the respect they deserve?
