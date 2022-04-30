Tioga softball cruises past Newark Valley

TIOGA CENTER — Tioga erupted for nine first-inning runs and eased home from there for a 22-3 IAC softball win over Newark Valley.
The Cardinals got a run in the top of the first but the Tigers got that back and then some in the bottom of the inning. Abby Foley walked at the end of an 11-pitch at-bat and Rae Anne Feeko reached on an error that ended with Feeko scoring. Then MJ Thetga clubbed a triple and scored before the outfielders could corral the ball and get it in.
When the smoke cleared, Tioga had added six more runs on an Austyn Vance triple, two walks, a hit batsman and two errors.
And so it went.
Tioga had six runs in the second inning and seven in the third to invoke the mercy rule after 3 1/2 innings.
Tioga only had nine hits, but took full advantage of 11 walks and four errors.
Thetga led the way, adding two doubles to her triple to account for four RBI and a run. Feeko’s two hits, one a double, produced three RBI and three runs and Erin Luther had two singles, two RBI and two runs.
Also for Tioga, Alissa Hine had a triple, a run and one RBI and Julia Bellis had a single, three runs and an RBI. Abby Foley scored four times, Molly Bombard crossed home plate three times, and Gabby Foley matched Felicia Lantz with two runs.
Luther pitched the first three innings, allowing four hits, two walks and three earned runs with three strikeouts in three innings. Hine pitched the fourth, allowing a hit and a walk with one strikeout.
Tioga will face off against a tougher opponent this morning when the Tigers travel to Spencer-Van Etten for an 11 a.m. start.
Troy 17, Athens 16
ATHENS — Athens fell into an early hole then rallied to tie Troy 16-16 through six innings. Then the Trojans added one run in the seventh. Athens got runners on base in the bottom of the seventh but couldn’t push any of them across the plate.
Ashkyn VanFleet led Athens at the plate with five hits, four RBI and two runs and Caydence Macik went 4-for-5 with three runs and two RBI.
In addition, Jules Pack had two hits, three rins and one RBI; Aliyah Butler had two hits, three RBI and a run; and Macie Coyle finished with two hits, two runs and two RBI.
Also for Athens, Ella Coyle had a hit and two runs; Marissa Butler had a hit and a run; Emma Renninger had a hit, RBI and run; and Cailin McDaniel scored a run.
Athens will host Wyalusing at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
