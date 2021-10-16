ATHENS — The undefeated Canton Warriors used a strong running game and defensive pressure to upend the host Athens Wildcats, running away with a 34-10 victory.
Canton established the tone on its first play from scrimmage.
Quarterback Cooper Kitchen kept the ball and found some room to run around the right side of his line. Sixty yards later, Kitchen was in the end zone, and Canton led 6-0.
After a lightning delay, Athens took over possession at its own eight yard line.
On third down, Canton’s Caiden Williams sacked Mason Lister in the end zone for a safety to give the Warriors an 8-0 lead.
Defensively, Canton forced and recovered fumbles on two of the next three Athens possessions.
Offensively, Canton scored on two of its next three possessions.
Riley Parker erupted for a 49-yard rushing touchdown and then capped a 78-yard drive with a one-yard rushing touchdown.
With five minutes to go in the second quarter, Canton led 21-0.
The Wildcats capitalized on the last drive of the half and drove 70 yards for a touchdown to get on the board. Lister led the Wildcat drive, rushing for ten yards and completing three passes. His final pass was to Matt Machmer for the two-yard touchdown.
With the score, Athens trailed 21-7.
Athens started the second half with the ball in Canton territory. Shayne Reid’s 35 yard kick-off return was padded with a personal foul against Canton.
The Wildcats moved the ball to the Canton four-yard line, but the drive was bogged down due to a holding penalty.
The Wildcats settled for a 34-yard field goal from Reid to make the score 21-10.
Canton took over the game from there.
The Warriors scored touchdowns on their next two drives.
On the former drive, Hayden Ward capped a 65-yard drive with a 14-yard touchdown run.
On the latter, Riley Parker took a handoff at the Canton 32-yard line. He headed left around his line and got the corner, all the way back across to the other side of the field and zigzagged around defenders for a 68-yard touchdown.
Athens mounted a couple scoring threats as the fourth quarter progressed, but Canton tipped and picked off a pass attempt to end a 65-yard drive.
When the Warriors fumbled the ball away, they stopped Athens from scoring with a first and goal at the 8-yard line.
Athens finished the game with 260 total yards. Reid led the Athens attack with 11 rushes for 88 yards and three receptions for forty yards. Karter Rude hauled in seven passes for 80 yards. Lister threw for 155 yards on 14 completions and one touchdown.
Head Coach Jack Young noted that penalties and turnovers hurt his team.
“They didn’t stop us in the first half,” he said. “We stopped ourselves between foolish penalties and two big turnovers.”
Next week, Athens travels to Wellsboro.
Canton finished the game with 408 total yards, all of it rushing yards. They also recovered two fumbles and got an interception. Parker led the offensive attack with 13 rushes for 198 yards and three touchdowns.
Canton will travel to Hanover Area next Friday.
