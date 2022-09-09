WAVERLY — After making its first Section IV playoff appearance since 2016 last season, the Waverly boys soccer team is entering 2022 with high expectations.
“Last season was a great season, and we talked about it on the first day. I told them the expectation was postseason,” Waverly coach Eric Ryck said. “We want to make the postseason, so that’s what I’m hoping for, that the postseason starts becoming the expectation for our program.”
The Wolverines lost two key players in striker Brennan Traub and goalkeeper Cameron McIsaac to graduation, but Ryck is confident in the guys stepping into those roles.
“We’re going to look to Griff Schillmoeller to fill that role at striker, and then we have a couple options at goalie,” he said. “We have three guys we’re going to rotate in. I think most of the time, it’s going to be Tyler Mitchell, but John Searles is going to help us out and freshman Aiden Dougherty is going to see some time in net too.”
This year’s Waverly squad is a young one, but a talented one, according to Ryck.
“We’re young. We brought up quite a few freshmen to fill out the roster, but they’re skilled,” he said. “We’ve got 15 players that can play, so I’m excited about the season.”
“I think we handle the ball really well. We have guys who are really skilled with the ball at their feet and confident with the ball,” he continued. “I think in our key positions where we need to be skilled and confident, we are skilled and confident.”
However, there is still some room for improvement.
“I definitely think we need to work on communication and getting this group to be cohesive,” Ryck noted. “We lost our leadership from last year, so (we need to) find new leaders on the team and become cohesive.”
To maintain the success of last season and return to the playoffs, the Wolverines will need work through some tough competition, but they are feeling confident.
“I think there is going to be some good competition for us. The teams that are perennial strong teams are going to stay that way,” Ryck said. “All in all I think it will be a good range of teams, and we’re looking forward to a great season.”
