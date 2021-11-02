DRYDEN — Five set matches. That’s something the Waverly girls volleyball team got used to this season. They found themselves in one more in their biggest game of the season. On Monday night, the Wolverines made the hour trip up north for a first round sectional matchup.
Ninth-seeded Waverly rode a hot start in the first two sets, jumping out to a commanding lead with one more win left to go for a win. That was when the Dryden Purple Lions exploded for three straight sets in the comeback win to win three sets to two.
The road team made its presence known early, pulling out a highly contested first set by a score of 27-25. They carried that momentum into the second set, getting out to a big lead. They would finish the set with a 25-21.
The momentum shifted for Dryden in the third set when they found themselves down 12-9. The Lions then rattled off seven straight points to take the lead and they would never look back. They took the last three sets by scores of 25-21, 25-18 and 25-19.
Despite the loss, eighth grader Brilynn Belles played an impressive game on the defensive end. She had a game best 15 digs in the contest while her teammate Michaela Lauper followed closely behind with 13.
Belles also led the team at the service line with the majority of her points coming in the second set. She finished with 16 points at the line to go along with an impressive 10 aces. Lillie Kirk finished second on the team with 13.
Lauper also controlled the Wolverines offense for the majority of the game with 19 assists. Peighten Streeter and Peyton Shaw worked the nets well in the loss with 11 and 9 kills respectively. Shaw also had two blocks.
Waverly finishes the season at 7-10 after being bounced from the Class C sectional playoffs. The Lions now advance to the quarterfinals where they will visit Lansing today.
