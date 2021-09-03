WAVERLY — The Waverly boys soccer team’s season got off to a hot start on Thursday night, as the Wolverines cruised past Watkins Glen, 7-0, in their season opener.
The Wolverines fired 20 shots on goal in the game, and scored 6 times in the second half.
Waverly’s defense was just as dominant, allowing only two shots in the entire contest.
“It was great. For us, it’s a good confidence builder,” Waverly coach Eric Ryck said. “This is different territory for us. We’re usually on the other end of games like this. To come out, build confidence like this, and get ready for the season, it’s really good for us.”
After generating a series of chances, junior Sheldon Huddleston finally put the ball in the back of the net ten minutes into the first half.
Following a corner kick at the six minute mark of the second half, senior Brennan Traub capitalized on a scramble for the ball and scored his first of three goals on the night.
“I’m really looking forward to what Brennan is going to do for us this year. I’m really looking forward to him coming into his own, and he’s already started with three goals tonight,” Ryck said. “He’s gotten better and better getting the ball off his foot and being opportunistic, and it’s just great to see.”
Charlie Larabee put Waverly ahead 3-0 in the ninth minute, as the sophomore fired in a goal from 30 yards out.
Sophomore Griff Schillmoeller added on two more goals for the Wolverines.
With an abbreviated preseason, Ryck was concerned about his team’s stamina entering the first game.
“Honestly, I wasn’t sure where we were going to be,” he said. “I was more worried about our fitness, because we just haven’t had time to get ready for an entire game.”
Those worries were soon quelled.
“I was very impressed with both sides of the ball, and our fitness,” Ryck said. “Our guys held up really good all day.”
As the season progresses, Ryck said he hopes the Wolverines continue winning games in the fashion they did on Thursday.
“I’m hoping it’s a trend that continues,” he said. “Our next contest is going to be a different test. I’m looking forward to seeing how it comes out.”
Waverly will take on Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at home on Sept. 7.
