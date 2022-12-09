High School Roundup: Lady Redskins fall to Elk Lake

Sayre’s Kaitlyn Sutton puts up a shot during Thursday’s game against Elk Lake.

 Pat McDonald/Morning Times

Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Executive Sports Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.

Recommended for you

Load comments