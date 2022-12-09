High School Roundup: Lady Redskins fall to Elk Lake By The Times editor Dec 9, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sayre’s Kaitlyn Sutton puts up a shot during Thursday’s game against Elk Lake. Pat McDonald/Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SAYRE — The Sayre girls basketball team dropped to 0-2 with a 42-16 loss to visiting Elk Lake on Thursday evening.Sayre kept things close in the early goings — trailing just 6-2 after the first quarter.Elk Lake would use a 12-0 run to put separation between the two in the second.The Lady Redskins were pressured early and often, which led to 37 turnovers.Sayre was led by Gabby Shaw, who finished the night with seven points and three rebounds, while Kaitlyn Sutton added four points.Rylee Lantz was the top Lady Redskins rebounder with four, and Meghan Flynn added three rebounds.Sayre’s next contest is Tuesday when they visit Troy for a 7:30 p.m. start.Athens 47, NP-Mansfield 20MANSFIELD — The Athens Lady Wildcats basketball team picked up a road win in Mansfield by a score of 47-20 on the back of a stout defensive performance.Athens held Mansfield to under 10 points in every quarter — and used the first-quarter blitz to take an early lead and never look back.Athens used a 15-5 advantage in the first quarter and a 29-9 lead into the half with Addy Wheeler burying four triples to help her team get off to a good start.Athens continued to excel in the second half with an 18-11 scoring advantage to cruise to their third win of the year.The Lady Wildcats received a big shooting night from Wheeler, who led both teams in scoring with 15 and scored all her points on five three-pointers on just 10 attempts.She also recorded five rebounds, three steals, and five assists.Karlee Bartlow was also in double-figures scoring 11 points and hitting two three-pointers, while Emma Bronson added eight points and five rebounds.Natalee Watson scored seven points, Sara Bronson scored two, Kendral Merril added three, and Mya Thompson scored one point and hauled in four rebounds.Athens (3-2) will play NP-Liberty at home on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com.
Follow Executive Sports Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT. 