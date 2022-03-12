SHAMOKIN — A great season for the Athens boys basketball team came to an end on Friday night with an 83-38 loss to Archbishop Carroll in the second round of the Class 4A PIAA State Playoffs.
Athens took an early 1-0 lead on a free throw by Tucker Brown, but that would be the only lead of the night for the Wildcats.
On the next possession, Carroll’s Moses Hipps knocked down a three-pointer — his first of six in the game — to start a 17-2 run.
Athens generated looks at the basket, but could not get them to fall, and the Patriots led 19-5 after one quarter.
I think if we could have made some of those baskets in the first quarter, it would have helped our confidence a little bit,” Athens coach Jim Lister said. “I thought we had some good looks, but the ball just didn’t go in the basket tonight, especially in the first half.”
On the other end of the floor, Athens stuck to the same defensive game plan it had all season, to some success.
“Defensively, I think we continued to play our game,” Lister said. “I thought we rebounded well tonight.
The Wildcats began to generate some offense in the second quarter, with Tucker Brown contributing six points and Troy Pritchard adding four, but Hipps hit three three-pointers in the frame to help Carroll build a 44-21 lead at the half.
By that point, it was starting to become apparent that the Wildcats were simply overpowered, but Lister thought his players kept their composure well.
“I think they handled it about as well as they could handle it,” he said. “Carroll is an awesome basketball team. Moses (Hipps) is just an incredible shooter. You can’t give him an inch, because he’s gonna bury you.”
Hipps finished the night with a game-high 31 points, and was one of four Carroll players to score in double digits.
“They’re just a very talented, very strong team, maybe just a little bit different level of basketball than what we’re accustomed to,” Lister said.
Brown led Athens with 15 points.
JJ Babcock added eight points for the Wildcats and Pritchard had six.
Carroll extended its lead to 38 points and was ahead 70-32 in the third quarter, before outscoring Athens 13-6 in the fourth.
Even with the game out of reach, the Wildcats continued to give it all they had.
“I’m extremely proud of our kids, our seniors, they fought to the bitter end,” Lister said. “They never quit, they never do. It’s been a heck of a ride. It was a phenomenal season and I could not be happier for them.”
Athens concludes the season with a 21-8 record that includes accolades of winning the NTL Showdown, an appearance in the District IV Championship and a win in the state playoffs.
Lister was sure to acknowledge the players who helped the team get there.
“I have been with some of these guys for 10 years now, in youth leagues all the way up through,” he said. “I have five phenomenal seniors that I will miss beyond belief. They’re just tremendous kids with a great work ethic, and our younger guys will have some big shoes to fill.”
