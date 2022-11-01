Milton — The Athens girls’ soccer team traveled to Milton for the semifinal round of the PIAA District IV Class AAA playoffs. Athens battled valiantly against top-seeded Shikellamy but fell 5-0.
Early in the game, the Wildcats struggled a little to find their defensive assignments. However, the back half was still shutting down attacks and preventing good shots from their opponent. Mya Thompson and keeper Karlee Bartlow extinguished any threat that made it into the box.
It took a few possessions for the defense to gel. Athens head coach Rich Pitts explained the initial confusion. “They (Shikellamy) play a formation like Troy so we had just seen it. That helped us. I watched them on film twice, changed the formation, gave it to the girls two days before and we worked on it for two days and I thought they executed it amazing.”
In the thirteenth minute, Shikellamy’s Elli Rank drew Bartlow out of the goal on a run and caught her in an awkward position. Rank blasted the ball into the net for the first score.
The Wildcat defense solidified and held Shikallemy from scoring again until midway through the second half. Shikellamy’s Paige Fausey put a through ball to Lily Persing. Persing blasted the ball from the top, right side of the box into the left side net for Shikellamy’s second goal.
Down two goals, with twenty minutes to play, Athens began to take chances. The Wildcats played forward and pushed offensively to keep the game within reach. However, Shikellamy capitalized on Athens’ aggressive play.
Pitts explained “We got caught in some counters just because of us pushing a little bit far forward, trying to get a goal to get back into it. That’s what you risk, you risk getting countered.”
Shikellamy scored three more times as the final twenty minutes expired. Shikellamy pushed the final score to 5-0.
Pitts complimented his girls for their performance. “They worked themselves well into the game. That’s all you can ask. It’s unfortunate, every year it’s a sudden ending.” The loss ends the Wildcats’ season.
