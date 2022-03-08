ATHENS — Played in conjunction with the Mike Daniels tournament, the Mike Hughes tourney for sixth grade girls tipped off Monday night at Athens.

The host Wildcats battled Towanda well but fell 16-8.

Sayre rode a hot hand to topple Waverly 33-8.

Athens and Waverly will meet tonight at 6 in the third-place game. Sayre and Towanda will hook up Wednesday night at 6 p.m. Both games will be at Lynch Bustin.

Towanda 16, Athens 8

Allie Kemp netted six points to lead Athens.

Towanda led 6-2 at the half in a good defensive effort by both teams.

Athens’ got to within two points, 10-8, late in the third quarter, but even though Athens held Towanda under 20 points for the first time, the Wildcats’ comeback attempt fell short.

Kenzie Brown paced Towanda with six points. Mary Kate Eberlin and Ali Owlett had four points each.

Abby Ahern had Athens’ first two points.

Sayre 33, Waverly 8

Maci Wheeler had the hot hand and the Redskins’ ace had 21 points on the night.

McKenna Parrish added six points, Krystal Nyangaga had four points and the other two points went to Reghan McGaughey.

Miah Correll led Waverly’s offense with four points. Savannah Dorsey and Gianna Soprano added two points each.

Boys

Towanda 31, Athens 11

The Towanda boys defeated Athens 30-11.

Towanda led 20-2 at halftime before the Athens offense picked up and outscored Towanda 9-2 in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 11 points.

Towanda got back on track in the fourth quarter and scored eight more points to pull away for the win.

Towanda’s Josh Maye and Keegan Stroud tied for a game-high 10 points apiece.

Sam Cheresnowksy led Athens with four points, while Aidan Briggs, Isaiah Bailey and Eli Wayman all scored two points.

Waverly 31, Sayre 14

Michael Sutryk had seven points for Sayre in the loss.

Jack Pipher and Jeremy Cleveland each scored eight points for Waverly.

Athens will play Sayre in the consolation final at Lynch Bustin Elementary school at 7 p.m. tonight.

Waverly will play Towanda in the championship game tomorrow night.

