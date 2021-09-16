WAVERLY — Waverly produced the top runners in both the boys and girls races against Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, Tioga, Whitney Point and Marathon on Tuesday.
Senior Nate Ackley took first in the boys race with a time of 19 minutes, 6 seconds, and Harper Minaker finished in 21:49 to capture first in the girls race.
However, it was SVEC who won both team competitions.
The boys scored 26 points to win the meet, ahead of 42 for Waverly and 55 for Tioga.
The SVEC boys were led by Johnathan Garrison, who finished second overall with a time of 19:25.
Nathan Gillette followed with a fourth-place finish in 20:26, and Matthew Fitch placed sixth with a time of 20:59. Caden Rueben was not far behind in eighth place, finishing in 21:04.
Waverly’s Gavin Schillmoeller took seventh overall in the boys race with a time of 21:02, and Sam Vandyke and Matt Atanasoff were close behind with times of 21:07 (11th) and 21:09 (12th), respectively.
Thomas Herd led the way for Tioga, finishing in 20:33, good for fourth place. Andrew Early finished in ninth place in 21:05 and Isaiah Fore took 13th with a time of 21:32.
On the girls side, each of the top three runners were from Waverly, but the Wolverines only fielded four runners, so they did not place in the team standings.
Elizabeth Vaughn took second place with a time of 23:55 and Olivia Nittinger finished in 24:58 to take third.
Six of the next seven runners to cross the finish line were from SVEC, who won the meet with 15 points.
Emma Haynes ran a 25:42 to lead SVEC. She was followed by Ayasha Schwieger (26:15), Kristin Baker (26:32), Isabella Matisco (27:05) and Olivia Secondo (27:57) to round out the scoring for the Eagles.
Tioga took second place in the team competition with 40 points, led by Lexy Ward with a time of 29:07. Emily Burrowes followed Ward with a time of 30:45, and Kate Burrowes was close behind with a time of 30:56.
Marathon and Whitney Point did not field complete teams in either race.
Waverly and SVEC will both compete at the McQuaid-Baxter invitational on Saturday morning.
