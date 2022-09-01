Wildcats open 2022 with win over Troy

ATHENS — The Athens boys soccer team opened up its season with a 6-1 win over Troy in an NTL match on Wednesday evening.
The Wildcats scored five goals in the first half and added another in the second.
Troy’s goal came on a free kick from Brady Spalding in the second half.
Athens got two goals from Levent Van Helden and one each from Marco Quiros, Mitchell Hamilton, Korey Miller and Braydon Post.
Van Helden also recorded an assist on Hamilton’s goal.
The Wildcats outshot the Trojans 12-2 in the contest, and held a 6-5 advantage in corner kicks .
Troy goalkeeper Ethan Cole made 10 saves in the match.
Athens will travel to North Penn-Liberty for a match at 4 p.m. today, and Troy will face Sullivan County on the road at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Lansing 6, Waverly 2
LANSING — The visiting Wolverines went into halftime tied with Lansing on Wednesday, but the home side scored five second-half goals to secure the win over Waverly.
“I am pleased with how the boys played tonight, lots of positives to take away from tonight. I look forward to a successful season,” said Waverly coach Eric Ryck. “We played a very good first half. We were very well organized defensively and capitalizing on offensive attack chances.”
Waverly’s Griff Schillmoeller scored off an assist from Andrew Larrabee to tie things up in the first half.
The Wolverines would also get a goal from Charlie Larrabee in the second half. Peyton Robinson provided the assist.
Waverly goalie Jonathan Searles stopped 20 shots in net on Wednesday.
Lansing held a 26-7 edge in shots on goal and a 5-0 advantage in corner kicks.
The host Bobcats got two goals from both Dean Rigdon and Yarden Eynav in the win.
Waverly will host Whitney Point on Friday night. The match is set for a 7 p.m. start.
SVEC 6, Union Springs/Port Byron 0
The visiting SVEC Eagles jumped out to a 4-0 halftime lead and went on to grab a season-opening victory over Union Springs/Port Byron.
SVEC was led by Jacob Banks with two goals and two assists.
Addison Young finished with two goals and one assist, while Jason Nantz had one goal and one assist and Noah Banks scored once.
SVEC keeper Kody Goble stopped four shots in the win.
The Eagles led 17-5 in shots and 4-2 in corners.
SVEC will host Lansing at Candor High today at 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Moravia 5, Tioga 2
In a match that was played 9 vs. 9 because Tioga only had nine players, Moravia led 3-1 at the half on the way to a win.
Ava Smolinsky and Kaylee Noyes each had a goal for Tioga.
Tioga’s Erica Bradley and Elyse Haney were credited with assists.
Taliah Speer stopped 19 shots in net for the Lady Tigers.
Moravia outshot Tioga 43-25, while both teams had two corner kicks in the contest.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.