WAVERLY — Olivia Robinson spun a two hitter in the circle for Waverly and got plenty of support at the plate as the Lady Wolverines opened their 2023 softball season with a 15-0, five-inning win over Newark Valley on Wednesday.
“They played well,” said Waverly Head Coach Kayla Witman, who was not surprised with the level of play she saw from her squad. “Last week we scrimmaged Horseheads, a team twice our size. After that we had such a positive outlook — they did so many things well — and that gave me a good outlook for the season. Today they came, they hit the ball (and) they played really well defensively.”
Waverly plated three runs in each of the first two innings, then sent seven runners home in the third. Another run in the fourth put the Wolverines on the verge, and a run with one out in the fifth ended it.
Robinson fanned seven and walked one, yielding a third inning single to Ruthanne Walburn and a fourth-inning single to Mackenzie Malone, who was erased on an 8-3 double play one batter later.
“Olivia hit all of her spots and pitched really well,” Witman said.
Madison Cron opened the Waverly onslaught with a double to left and scored ahead of Brinn Cooney — who had walked — on a two-run Michaela Lauper single to left.
Waverly’s second-inning runs came on a Cron single and steal, an RBI single by Lauper, an RBI double by Robinson and a single by Hannah Carpenter with an error on the play.
Walks and a Carpenter double contributed to Waverly’s big third inning.
For the game, Waverly rapped out 13 hits, led by Lauper, who had three singles, four runs and three RBI; and Cron, with three hits, three runs and two RBI.
Carpenter had two doubles and four RBI; Robinson, finished with two singles, four RBI and two runs; and Delaney Wheeler added a single and one RBI.
Joslyn Wright started in the circle for the Cardinals, going two-plus innings with 13 runs, 12 earned, 10 hits, eight strikeouts and nine walks. Jenna Vosburgh finished up for NV, allowing two runs, both earned, on three hits and a walk with three strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings.
Waverly will visit Notre Dame at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
