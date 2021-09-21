Athens boys take second in race at McDaniel-Baxter Invite

The Athens, Waverly and Tioga cross country teams all competed at the McDaniel-Baxter Invitational at Chenango Valley State Park on Saturday.
The Athens boys scored 78 points to earn second in their race, and 16th out of 66 teams across the entire field.
Athens was led by Kyle Anthony and Matt Gorsline, who finished 13th and 14th, respectively, in the race.
Anthony finished in 18 minutes, three seconds, and Gorsline ran an 18:05.
Ethan Denlinger was not far behind, finishing 19th with a time of 18:43.
Also scoring for the Athens boys were Carter Lewis (19:29), Ethan Hicks (19:41), Nate Prickitt (20:15) and Izaak Hobday (20:32).
“As a team, the boys really ran a solid race today,” Athens boys coach Mike Bronson said. “To place second as a team in our race, against the level of competition that was here today, is a good showing for us. We got out a little more aggressively than we normally do, and then the boys responded well to the competition.”
For the Athens girls, Sara Bronson finished 11th in the race with a time of 21:37, and Emma Bronson placed 12th with a 21:42.
Thea Bentley finished in 26 15, and Cailyn Conklin finished in 29 minutes, flat.
“On the team side of things, we were a little short handed and didn’t have all our girls available to race, but the four we had racing did a great job,” Athens girls coach Scott Riley said. “Sara and Emma Bronson were up front from the beginning and ran smart throughout the race. Thea Bentley and Cailyn Conklin ran good races and continued to get stronger.”
The Waverly boys finished seventh in their race and 56th overall.
The Wolverines were led by Nate Ackley, who finished with a time of 19:06.
Gavin Schillmoeller was the second Waverly runner to finish, doing so in 21:09, and Matt Atanasoff was not far behind him, completing the race in 21:43.
Harper Minaker led the Waverly girls with a time of 22:21, and Elizabeth Vaughan was second for the Wolverines, finishing in 24:14.
Sam VanDyke and Brayden Hurd rounded out Waverly’s top five with times of 22:54 and 24:08, respectively.
Also for Waverly, Olivia Nittinger ran a 24:57 and Allison Barrett ran a 23:24.
The Tioga boys were led by Thomas Herd and Andrew Early, who ran times of 20:16 and 21:31, respectively.
Isaiah Fore finished in 22:17, Colt Herralla ran a 24:47, and Will Slater had a 24:53 for the Tigers.
Lexy Ward finished in 28:46 to lead the way for the Tioga girls, and Kate Burrows followed her with a 25:59.
Emily Burrowes ran a 34:07, Brooke Delmage had a 34:16 and Patience Card finished in 35:43 to round out the top five for the Tioga girls.
