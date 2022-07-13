Waverly falls in District 6 championship By The Times Jul 13, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Waverly's Jack Pipher throws to first for an out during Tuesday's game against Big Flats. Ryan Sharp/Morning Times Waverly's Jon Montgomery hits a single during Tuesday's game against Big Flats. Ryan Sharp/Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HORSEHEADS — The Waverly Majors All-Stars came up short in the District 6 championship game against Big Flats on Tuesday evening, falling by a score of 6-2.Big Flats jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning with a two-RBI double by Beckett Doane.In the third inning, Big Flats struck again when a run scored on an error. Two more runs came in, both on wild pitches, to make the score 5-0. Waverly got on the board in the top of the fifth inning.Axel Murray led off with a double, and came in to score on a single by Jack Pipher.Big Flats pushed the lead back to five runs with another run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fifth. Waverly put a rally together with two outs in the top of the sixth.Maddex Presher and Chase Sinsabaugh hit back-to-back singles, and Presher scored when Gabe Hendershot reached on an error to make it a 6-2 game.But the final out was recorded on a fielder’s choice to bring an end to the game, and Waverly’s run through the District 6 bracket.Pipher had one hit and one RBI in the loss for Waverly, while Presher and Murray each had one hit and scored one run.Sinsabaugh, Brayden Bowman and Jon Montgomery all had hits for Waverly.Big Flats advances to the sectional tournament. Recommended for you Today's e-Edition

Morning Times

To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. 