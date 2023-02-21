ATHENS — Local wrestlers competed in the PIAA District IV North Section tournament held at Athens Area High School on Saturday. Dozens of local wrestlers claimed their spot to the District IV tournament by placing in the top four of their weight classes.
Jacob Courtney led Athens as their only champion at 133 pounds.
Josh Nittinger advanced to the finals before falling to Canton’s Mason Nelson at heavyweight. Mason Vanderpool, Cooper Robinson and Caleb Nason each battled to the consolation finals and took third.
Northeast Bradford qualified both Ben Ellis and Kamden Ricci. The duo finished fourth at 215 and 285 respectively.
Sullivan County had a strong tournament with four wrestlers advancing to the finals. Colton Wade dominated the 114 pound weight class. Teammate Porter Dawson faced minimal challenge en route to the 160 pound title. Rocky Finnegan and Kruz McCusker battled to second place finishes. Sophomore Layne Price sneaks through with a fourth place finish.
Five Troy wrestlers placed in the top four of their respective weight class and earned their spot in Williamsport. Senior Mason Woodward captured the crowd from the instant he took the mat.
Woodward rallied into the finals with the crowd squarely in his corner. Woodward certainly wrestled with a heavy heart, dealing with a crushing personal loss. Fans throughout the gym cheered him as he competed.
In the semifinals, Woodward overcame an early match deficit with a five-point move for a fall. When introduced in the parade of champions, his opponent, Canton’s Micheal Davis, raised Woodward’s arm in a sign of victory. With his ticket to Williamsport already earned, Woodward forfeited the final bout.
Four of Woodward’s teammates finished in the top four. Konner Kerr, Kenyon Slater, Jacob Hinman and Kael Millard all wrestled their way to the consolation finals and will compete at the next level.
Four young Wyalusing Rams pounded their way to the finals.
CJ Carr cruised to the 121 pound title. Carr picked up to two falls and a technical fall. His coach, Mike Earle credited off-season work for Carr’s success.
“He is actually a really well-rounded wrestler. He’s improved on some things from last year in neutral, his shots, riding. He’s tough in all positions,” Earle said.
Carr’s teammates Cole Patrick, Cade McMicken and Ayden Hunsinger grappled to the finals and settled for second place finishes. Alex Hunsinger worked to a fourth place finish and will join his teammates in Williamsport.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.