ENDICOTT — The Wolverines fought hard, but ultimately fell 69-49 to Union-Endicott on Thursday night.

Waverly only trailed by five points at halftime, but the Tigers pulled away in the second half to win by 20.

Joey Tomasso led all players with 24 points in the game and recorded four rebounds.

Liam Traub added 12 points for Waverly and also had four boards.

Brady Blauvelt led the Wolverines in rebounds with five, and in steals with two. He also scored six points.

Waverly will play in the opening round of the Valley Christmas Tournament on Tuesday.

Tioga 62, TAE 31

ELMIRA HEIGHTS — The Tioga boys basketball team put on a solid offensive showing on Thursday night, beating Thomas A. Edison 62-31.

The Tigers led by 16 points at the break before pulling away in the second half to win by 31.

Evan Sickler led Tioga with 16 points, and Gavin Fisher scored 14.

Tioga will return to the court after the winter break when it hosts Candor at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 4.

Girls Basketball

TAE 63, Tioga 34

ELMIRA HEIGHTS — In the other half of a double header against TAE, the Tioga girls fell 62-34.

The Spartans jumped out to a 20-point lead at halftime and never looked back.

Julia Bellis led the Lady Tigers with 19 points in the loss, and Reese Howey scored nine.

Tioga will face Candor on the road at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 4.

Recommended for you

Load comments