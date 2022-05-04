SAYRE — Sayre plated eight runs in the bottom of the first inning, then held off a spirited Williamson rally for a 12-8 Northern Tier League win Tuesday evening.
Opening walks to Zack Garrity and Brayden Horton fueled Sayre’s big first inning. Dave Northrup laced a two-run single to bring them home. Two more walks — to Kannon VanDuzer and Jackson Hubbard — preceded an RBI single by Dom Fabbri and an RBI hit-by-pitch when Mason Houseknechts took one for the team. Oakley Gorman hit into a RBI fielder’s choice for another run. Fabbri scored on a wild pitch and Garrity’s single made it 8-0.
Williamson got back into it with seven runs between the fifth and sixth innings. The Warriors got two-run singles from Noah Robinson and Gabe Kaufman. In the sixth, Eric Barkan and Kaufmann had RBI singles and Cody Flemming had a sacrifice fly for another run.
In the end, the rally petered out and Sayre held on.
Each team had eight hits. Tanner Green, who had a double and a single and scored once, was the only Sayre batter with an extra-base hit and the only Redskin with more than one hit.
Garrity finished with three RBI and a run on his single, Luke Horton had three RBI with his single and Northrup had two RBI and a run with his base knock.
Also for Sayre, Hubbard had two runs with his hit; Fabbri had one RBI and one single with his hit; and Josh Arnold had a single.
In addition, Houseknecht had two runs; Gorman had two RBI and a run; and Brayden Horton matched Jack Ennis with a run each.
VanDuzer went 5 1/2 innings on the hill for Sayre, allowing six hits, four walks and seven runs with six earned. He fanned nine. Arnold went one inning, allowing two hilt, two walks and an unearned run and Fabbri got the last two outs.
Barkan and Kauffman led Williamson with two hits each, Kauffman had three RBI and Robinson had two.
Sayre is slated to visit Northeast Bradford at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Wellsboro 11, Athens 4
The teams were tied 3-3 through three innings and Wellsboro only led 5-4 through the top of the sixth.
Then the Green Hornets stung the Wildcats for six big runs in the bottom of the inning to put the game on ice.
Wellsboro started the sixth by reaching on an error and the floodgates opened. the next three batters had a single, a Darryn Callahan double to plate one and a two-run base knock by Cameron Brought, to make it 8-4. Before Athens could get off the field, Conner Adams had an RBI single and Brody Morral had a two-run single.
Caleb Nichols led Athens at the plate with three singles, one run and one RBI. Mason Lister had two singles, Karter Rude matched Carson Smith with a single and a run each; Kaden Setzer had a single and an RBI; and Jaren Glisson scored once.
Gage Warner, Troy Rosenbloom and Rude handled the pitching choses for Athens.
Morral led Wellsboro with three hits, two runs and one RBI; Smith had three hits, including one double, with one RBI and a run; and Broght finished with two hits, two RBI and two runs.
Isaac Keane went the distance on the hill for Wellsboro, allowing eight hits, two walks, and four runs with three earned.
Athens will try to right the ship at North Penn/Mansfield at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
