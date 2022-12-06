CHENANGO FORKS— The Waverly Wolverines boys basketball team dropped their first game of the season on Saturday to Chenango Forks in a tight 59-51 contest.
Waverly would get off to a slow start, falling behind 28-19 at the half, and would need to claw back to have a chance of closing the gap.
Waverly would win the third by a count of 19-15, and head into the final quarter down just six points.
Chenango Forks would hold off Waverly in the final stanza and come away with a 59-51 win to move the Wolverines to 0-1.
Joey Tomasso would lead the way for Waverly with a career-high 36 points in the effort.
Waverly’s next contest will be on the road next Monday against Watkins Glen with a start time of 7:30 p.m.
Blue Ridge 86, Sayre 70
SUSQUEHANNA — The Sayre basketball team made it to the finals of the Bradford-Susquehanna Challenge on Friday, and despite having a strong offensive output fell to the Blue Ridge team 86-70 to take second place.
Blue Ridge used a quick 22-12 start to put the Redskins on the ropes early and used an 18-13 advantage to push their lead to 45-30 at the half.
In the second half, Sayre continued to try and keep pace with the high-octane offense of Blue Ridge but was outscored 20-17 in the third.
Sayre would edge Blue Ridge in the fourth 23-21 but ultimately fell short to take second place on the weekend.
Sayre was led by a big-time night from Jackson Hubbard, who had a huge double-double of 28 points and 15 boards.
Nick Pellicano added 18 points, Michael Griffin added 10 points, Hudson Trump scored seven points, and Ryan Ressler notched five points.
The now 1-1 Sayre team will look to continue their strong start as they open league play with a contest against Towanda on Wednesday on the road at 7:30 p.m.
