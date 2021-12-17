Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
WAVERLY — The Waverly Lady Wolverines put on a defensive clinic for Notre Dame on Thursday night, but it’s doubtful the Crusaders were happy about it.
Waverly logged 17 steals and induced a similar number of other turnovers in a 62-19 blowout win in Interscholastic Athletic Conference play.
The Lady Wolverines made only 12 of 26 two-point attempts and were 10 of 36 from behind the three-point arc. It hardly mattered on this night, though, as Waverly’s defense was simply dominant.
One Waverly player who was hitting was Olivia Nittinger, who hit 6 of 14 attempts from behind the arc and finished with a game-high 20 points. Six of those points were in a first quarter that ended with the home team up 19-4.
Waverly made it 38-4 before Notre Dame hit a free throw near the end of the second quarter. Nittinger had nine points in the Wolverines’ second-quarter run and Addison Westbrook had five.
Addison Westbrook had 16 points and five steals whlie Kennedy Westbrook ended the night with 14 points and four thefts, and Nittinger had four steals to go along with her offensive output.
Sharon Maloney had most of the offensive production for the Crusaders with 10 points and added five rebounds. Lawson Bigelow grabbed seven caroms for Notre Dame.
