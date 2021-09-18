TIOGA 6,
NEWFIELD 5
TIOGA CENTER – Tioga Central’s varsity girls soccer team hosted Newfield on Friday, narrowly coming out on top with a final score of 6 to 5.
Tioga coach Jim Walsh noted that “if you like scoring and you like a back-and-forth contest, this was the one to watch.”
Newfield was the first to score, with Renee Bickham taking the lead for the Trojans off an assist from Averi Daley. Tioga’s Abagail Foley was quick to respond with the help of an assist from Sophia Haney, bringing the score to 1-1 with 22 minutes to go in the half.
Newfield’s Sierra Lynch scored unassisted, with Foley doing the same for Tioga. Two more unassisted goals by Bickham and Sophia Haney brought the score up to 3-3 with 12:31 left in the first half.
With less than five minutes on the clock, Rachel Feeko took the lead for Tioga off an assist by Foley, but Daley and Lynch rallied for Newfield and tied the score at 4-4 just before the half.
The second half saw less action, with Tioga scoring at the 15 minute mark courtesy of Elyse Haney and an assist by Sophia Haney. Newfield’s Bickham responded to tie the match back up at 5-5, but Tioga’s Erica Bradley pulled off one final goal with the help of Sophia Haney to bring the final score with only 1:33 left on the clock.
“We gave up too many easy scores for my liking,” said Walsh, “Newfield had only 12 shots but five goals.”
“Offensively, we produced,” he continued. “Senior Abagail Foley had one of the best games of her career, with two goals and one assist. The Haney sisters combined for two goals and three assists. But the game ball tonight went to holding midfielder Erica Bradley, who not only played superior individual defense and offense all game but iced the game with a long blast with only 1:33 left in the game.”
Newfield keeper Natalie Tibbals led the match in saves, with 21 to Tioga keeper Gabriella Foley’s 7. Tioga lead in shots taken with 27 to Newfield’s 12. Only one corner kick was awarded during the match to Newfield.
In the end Walsh noted that “the victory did come at a cost,” because “star midfielder Elyse Haney suffered a potentially serious ankle injury late in the second half.”
WAVERLY 0, NOTRE DAME 0
ELMIRA – Waverly’s varsity girls soccer team traveled to Elmira on Friday to play Notre Dame in a match that would end scoreless.
Notre Dame lead on shots-on-goal with seven to Waverly’s five, but Waverly’s Lea Cole lead in saves with a total of 15 to Notre Dam’s 14 after playing in goal for the entire match.
“We were slow and quiet to start,” said Waverly coach Tara Franklin. “It took a long time for us to get our bearings and settle down.”
She noted that the team played too fast for their own good, causing them to miss out on opportunities and forcing them to work more than necessary.
“A lot of the time we didn’t realize that we had more time/space than we thought,” Franklin said. “We found ourselves rushing the passes and not taking the time to make smart passes. This resulted in a lot of extra work for us.”
Franklin said that both teams were evenly matched, and that “Goalie Lea Cole had the best game of our season so far.”
Of course, the whole team played a part in holding back Notre Dame, and Franklin gave credit where it was due.
“As always, I need to credit our phenomenal defense,” she said. “Paige Robinson, Bella Romano, and Olivia Robinson did another amazing job tonight in holding down the line. Kennedy Westbrook helped literally every one of our lines in our formation. She runs our field and is vital to all offensive and defensive movements.
“Lea VanAllen had some good opportunities tonight and was able to move up top for a short time,” Franklin continued. “Lea has a great talent for seeing those open passing lanes to our forwards.”
Franklin noted with excitement her hope to see these players continue and improve their game.
