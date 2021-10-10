DRYDEN — Sophomore quarterback Joey Tomasso threw two touchdown passes and ran for one in the Waverly football team’s 46-7 win over Dryden in Section IV Class C action Saturday evening.
Tomasso led the charge with 13-of-24 passing for 157 yards and a couple of TDs. On the ground, Tomasso ran for 71 yards and a TD on seven carries.
Junior tailback Gage Tedesco rushed for 71 yards and three TDs on seven carries. Sophomore receiver Jay Pipher caught two passes for 52 yards.
For the Dryden Lions, senior QB Ryan Wiser ran the ball five times for 90 yards and complete six passes for 66 yards. Junior tailback Colton Dow had 88 yards on 15 carries.
With the win, the Wolverines punched their ticket into the Section IV Class C playoffs. Its Waverly’s first postseason appearance since 2018, the year it made it to the sectional finals and lost to eventual Class C state champion Susquehanna Valley.
“It’s one of our goals, to get back in the playoffs,” Waverly coach Jason Miller said.
Waverly ignited its scoring effort on the opening possession of the game. With the Wolverines at Dryden’s 39-yard line, Tedesco found an opening on the left side and ran into the end zone for the TD. Following a point-after from Ryan Clark, Waverly took a 7-0 lead.
Farther into the first quarter, Tomasso connected with junior Isaiah Bretz on back-to-back TD passes, one a 20-yarder and the other for six yards. The Wolverines missed a PAT and failed on a 2-point conversion, but the squad still went up 19-0.
In the second quarter, Tedesco capped Waverly’s first-half scoring by plowing through Lion defenders for a 1-yard TD run. Clark’s successful PAT shortly thereafter bulked the Wolverines’ advantage to 26-0.
“We came out and executed well early,” Miller said. “They executed what they needed to execute.”
Heading into the second half of the ball game, Waverly tacked on two rushing TDs to add to its lead. Braedon Hills zipped for four yards for the TD in the third quarter, and Tomasso pounded out 16 yards in the fourth to give the Wolverines a commanding 40-0 tilt.
Dryden cracked the scoreboard in the fourth on a 6-yard run by Mitchel Shipman, which sliced the deficit to 40-7. The Wolverines rounded out their scoring with a 6-yard rushing TD from Micah Chandler.
Waverly improved to 6-0 on the season. It’s the first time a Wolverine squad has been 6-0 since the 2012 season, Miller said.
The Wolverines hit the road to Odessa-Montour Central School this Friday, as they face Watkins Glen/O-M (3-1) for a 7 p.m. matchup.
If Waverly comes out victorious against the Seneca Indians, it will lock up the division title and a home game in the opening round of the sectional playoffs.
“It’s a big game for us,” Miller said. “The team we’re facing is a very good football team. There’s a lot at stake in this game.”
