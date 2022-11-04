CHENANGO — Three local runners secured their spots in the NYSPHSAA Cross Country Championships at the Section IV meet held at Chenango Valley State Park on Thursday.
Spencer Van Etten/Candor’s Jonathan Garrison and Ayasha Schweiger both qualified for states along with Waverly’s Elizabeth Vaughn.
Garrison posted a time of 18 minutes, 8 seconds to take fourth overall in the Class D boys race, and Schweiger ran a 21:57 to place seventh and secure the final spot in the Class D girls race.
“It’s one of the biggest moments for any athlete, so to have two go is a huge accomplishment, not only for them, but for our program,” SVEC coach Kyle Holmes said.
Schweiger is the first girl and Garrison is the second boy to reach the state meet since Spencer-Van Etten and Candor began their athletics co-op.
SVEC’s Brian Belanger fell just short of a trip to states as he finished in eighth place with a time of 18:36.
Nathan Gillette (18:51), Matthew Fitch (18:55) and Eddie Rixford (19:41) rounded out the top five for the SVEC boys, who finished second in team competition with 64 points.
Delhi won the boys Class D team title with 51 points.
Tioga’s Thomas Hurd missed out on a second trip to states, placing 17th in 19:02.
Andrew Earley (19:32), Talon Wood (20:06), Owen Seaver (23:42) and Casey Herrala (27:16) completed the Tioga top five.
Competing alongside Schweiger in the SVEC top five were Kristin Baker (22:49), Isabella Matisco (23:02), Gwen Shaw (24:09) and Kirsten Garrison (24:35).
The SVEC girls also finished second in team scoring with 38 points, just behind Delhi’s 33.
“I think both the guys and girls did a really nice job,” Holmes said. “I think we were prepared to run and prepared to run successfully today. They went out fast, they gave it their all. They knew what the game plan was going in, and did everything they could to execute on it. They just came up a little bit short, and that’s OK. They did a phenomenal job and I’m really proud of them for their overall performance.”
Lexy Ward and Brooke Delmage represented Tioga in the Class D girls race.
In the Class C girls race, Vaughn finished sixth overall with a time of 21:13.2 to nab the final spot at states, just .4 seconds ahead of the next runner.
“She’s put so much into it year after year, so to finally get it is great,” Waverly coach Nate Culver said. “She fought for every inch. She really turned it on this season.”
Harper Minaker fell short of a second straight trip to states, finishing 13th in 21:51.
Mackenzie Chamberlain (24:59) also competed for Wavelry, and Haylie Davenport had to withdraw due to an injury.
“They’re such a nice, close group of girls,” Culver said. “And I think despite the injuries, it was a really nice season for them.”
Braylon Dekay represented Waverly in the Class C boys race, running a 23:34.
The NYSPHSAA Cross Country Championships will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Vernon Verona Sherrill High School
