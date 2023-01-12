SAYRE — Deft passing, hard work on the glass, and some hot shooting keyed Sayre’s Redskins to a 62-45 win over Canton Wednesday night in a Northern Tier League game that was not as close as the final score would indicate.
Sayre started strong — a point of emphasis for Head Coach Jon Ward — and that led to a 42-18 second-quarter lead.
“We came out ready to play,” said Ward. “We executed our game plan. We wanted to press them early on, get steals and get out and run.”
That’s exactly what the Redskins did. Sayre’s 16 steals contributed to 15 assists on the night.
Canton cut its deficit to 42-22 by the halftime break, but the die for the game was cast.
Ward said that early in the season, his team’s chemistry was shaky. There was no evidence of that Wednesday night.
“We’ve been working on playing together a lot more,” said Ward. “These last three or four games, we’ve really stepped it up. These guys love each other and are ready to help each other succeed.”
Jackson Hubbard had the hot hand early. The senior sharpshooter netted 13 points in the first quarter on the way to a 30-point effort with 20 of those in the first 16 minutes. Hubbard also had seven steals, five rebounds, and four assists in a strong all-around effort.
Sayre raced out to a 14-3 lead after giving up a game-opening three. The Redskins then opened the second period on a 12-1 run that left the Warriors in a hole that was too steep to climb.
Sayre was also strong on the glass in a game that gave the head coach a win on his birthday, logging 33 rebounds to Canton’s 27.
“Everybody was getting in, and everybody was physical,” said Ward.
Zach Senese had eight points for Sayre; Zack Garrity packaged seven points, five rebounds and four steals and the Redskins got seven points, five rebounds, and four assists from Nick Pellicano.
In addition, Mike Griffin had six points, and Hudson Trump added two more.
Weston Bellows had 10 of his team-high 12 points for Canton in the first quarter to keep the Warriors within striking distance, but Sayre’s 22-7 second-quarter blitz — fueled by steals from the press and pinpoint passing — put the game out of reach.
Bellows added six rebounds and three assists for the Warriors, who came into the game at 5-4 on the season to Sayre’s 4-7.
Talin Williams matched Bellows with six boards and Ben Fitch had five rebounds. Kyle Kapichok and Austin Allen each had eight points for Canton, and Fitch had seven markers.
On Thursday, Canton will visit Williamson while Sayre plays host to Cowanesque Valley.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.