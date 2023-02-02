WAVERLY — Pressure defense and good shooting was the winning formula for Waverly’s Lady Wolverines in a dominating 63-30 win over Notre Dame in an IAC test Wednesday night.
Waverly had three outright steals and deflected several other Crusaders passes in the opening period on the way to a 16-6 lead after the first eight minutes.
The remainder of the game saw much of the same as the Wolverines led 33-14 at the half and 47-21 through three quarters.
For Waverly Head Coach Bob Kelly, his team’s solid play was good to see after an 11-day layoff.
“The girls played with high energy, which was good to see,” said Kelly. “We executed pretty nicely (offensively) and shot the ball pretty well but I think our defense contributed to some of that.”
Kelly was also happy with the way his squad battled against a bigger, taller opponent.
“I thought we attacked the glass pretty well,” said Kelly. “(Lawson Bigelow) is a big girl and I thought we did a good job on the glass both ends of the court and especially on defense, limiting them to one shot.”
Waverly was up 13-0 before the Crusaders dented the scoreboard. Addison Westbrook had six of her 13 points in the opening frame, and Kennedy Westbrook had the game’s first five points and went off from there to finish with 28 points in the win.
Unofficially, Kennedy Westbrook also had eight steals, seven rebounds and four assists. Paige Robinson had eight points and seven assists; Peyton Shaw added seven assists, six points and six boards; Ashlen Croft and Ryleigh Judson netted three points each with Brilynn Belles scoring her team’s other two points.
Shannon Maloney played tough all night for Notre Dame, packaging 16 points with 12 rebounds.
Also for the Crusaders, Lawson Bigelow had seven rebounds to go along with four points; Madison Fargo and Mallory Sheehan added four points each and Allison O’Brien had two points.
Waverly will play at Watkins Glen on Friday before finishing off their regular season with a three-game home stand.
