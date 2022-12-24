WAVERLY — It’s been a big week for Waverly soccer (and basketball and track) standout Kennedy Westbrook. Early in the week, Westbrook signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her soccer career at NCAA Division I New Jersey Institute of Technology.
Today, she’s being recognized by the Morning Times as the Girls Soccer Most Valuable Player.
The nod is just one of her many accolades this season and one of many throughout the last four years.
“It’s really nice to be recognized,” she said. “It pushes me to keep going and to know that I can do better.”
This season alone Westbrook, a first-team league All-Star, was named the IAC Player of the Year, was selected as a member of the IAC elite soccer team and took home a fifth-team New York State Class B All-State nod.
Even with all that, Westbrook — who led the team in goals and assists — said that the mental part of her game can be better.
“(I can do better) with making quicker decisions,” she said. “I feel like I can second-guess myself — especially playing college soccer. The pace will be so much faster so I really have to work on that.”
Her understanding that constant improvement is vital to continued success keeps her grounded.
“Even though I do have a lot of confidence in myself while I’m playing soccer, there’s always going to be someone who is better and I have to catch up. The rest of my soccer career I’ll be thinking of that person out there and that there’s always room for improvement.”
Morning Times Girls Soccer All-Stars
MVP: Waverly’s Kennedy Westbrook
Offensive Player of the Year: Athens’ Ally Thoman
Defensive Player of the year: Athens’ Mya Thompson
Rookie of the Year: Athens’ Kaitlyn Sutton
Coaching Staff of the Year: Waverly Lady Wolverines
All-Stars
Athens’ Addy Wheeler
Athens’ Karlee Bartlow
Waverly’s Lea VanAllen
Waverly’s Makenzie Olmstead
Waverly’s Lauren Gorsline
Waverly’s Paige Robinson
Waverly’s Claire Clonch
Tioga’s Elyse Haney
Tioga’s Erica Bradley
SVEC’s Kara Morse
SVEC’s Jessica Wells
