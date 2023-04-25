Waverly takes down SVEC By The Times editor Apr 25, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Waverly first baseman Leah VanAllen awaits the throw, which is well ahead of the runner, for the out at first on Monday. Matt Patton/Morning Times SVEC third baseman Jill Holmes fires to first base after fielding a ground ball on Monday. Matt Patton/Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WAVERLY — Waverly junior Olivia Robinson tossed a complete game and allowed just four hits as the Lady Wolverines picked up a 5-2 win over Spencer-Van Etten/Candor on Monday.Robinson gave up two runs while walking two and striking out two. She tossed just 85 pitches in the complete-game effort.SVEC scored first as Faith Brechley hit an inside-the-park home run in the first inning to put the Eagles up 1-0.Waverly scored two in the second — led by an RBI single by Faith Blauvelt — to take a 2-1 lead.In the fourth, a two-run triple from Brinn Cooney highlighted a three-run inning that put the Wolverines up 5-1.SVEC scored a run in the sixth, but it wouldn’t be enough to complete the comeback.Megan Apgar was 3-for-3 on the day with a run scored to lead Waverly.Loralye Anthony and Blauvelt both had two hits, scored once and had one RBI for the Wolverines, who also got a single and one run from Olivia Robinson.Waverly will visit Dryden on Wednesday.FridayAthens 12, Sayre 2 (six innings)ATHENS — The host Athens Lady Wildcats got a strong pitching performance and some big bats on their way to a 10-run win over rival Sayre on Friday.Savannah Persun tossed a complete game for Athens as she racked up eight strikeouts, while allowing just one earned run on three hits and seven walks.Maddie Hiley had a pair of doubles, three RBI and one run to lead Athens. Savannah Finan had a triple, scored once and had one RBI, while Addy Repsher added three RBI and two runs.Also for Athens, Ashlyn VanFleet had a single and two runs and Danica May finished with a single, one RBI and one run.Persun and Jules Pack also had singles for the Wildcats.For Sayre, Meghan Flynn singled and scored once, while Makenna Garrison and Raegan Parrish also had hits.Parrish took the loss in the circle, going five innings and allowing four earned runs on five hits while striking out six and walking five.Athens hosts Williamson and Sayre visits Wellsboro today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save editor Follow editor Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Gallery collections +4 News Scenes from Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Philip O'Dell/Morning Times Oct 25, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +92 Gallery Sayre HS Graduation 2022 By JOHNNY WILLIAMS News Editor Jun 4, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +11 Gallery 2021 AAHS Homecoming Parade Pat McDonald/Morning Times Oct 6, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2021 Athens Area High School Homecoming Parade was held on Wednesday, Oct. 6. +2 News Field of the Forgotten Fallen unveiled Sep 2, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +90 Gallery Scenes from the Christmas Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Nov 30, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Scenes from Veterans Day in the Valley By MATT FREEZE Staff Writer Nov 12, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +60 News Scenes from the 61st Annual Valley Halloween Parade By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Oct 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Athens Homecoming Parade 2019 Pat McDonald/Morning Times Sep 22, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +5 News Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Sep 19, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from the Sayre Homecoming Parade +90 News Photos from Tioga Central's Graduation Ceremony By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Jul 1, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular Nearing the end Bradford County court briefs Fire strikes Waverly home Elmira man in jail after allegedly assaulting father State police identify Smithfield fire victim Top Homes SAYRE: UPPER 2 bedroom, near RPH, stove, refrigerator, W/D hook-up RENT YOUR APARTMENT OR HOME Top Jobs CARRIERS NEEDED for early morning delivery in Sayre, Athens and KEYSTONE VALLEY Trucking is looking to hire Class A drivers Follow us on Facebook Morning-Times-183798948365170 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Today's Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Breaking news Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!! Week in Sports Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!! Valley Calendar of Events Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.