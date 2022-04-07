WAVERLY — Trumansburg is annually an Interscholastic Athletic Conference power and showed why with a dominant 5-0 tennis sweep at Waverly Wednesday.
Waverly’s three singles players managed a total of three games won and only one Waverly doubles team managed to win three games in a set.
Trumansburg’s Sebastian Cole blanked Waverly’s Wayne Allen 6-0, 6-0. Jake Paradisin topped Ashlen Croft 66--0 and 6-1 and Ryan Petty downed Waverly’s Hayden Larson 6-1, 6-1.
At first doubles, Waverly’s Abigail Blauvelt and Paxton Grover fell to Trumansburg’s Jaedyn Everhart and Julia Wright 6-2, 6-2. At third singles, Trumansburg’s Lilly Herman and Drew Civiletto topple Waverly’s Megan Heath and Nathan Novakowski 6-2, 6-3.
The Wolverines will get right back at it today when Waverly hosts Moravia at 4:30 p.m.
Newark Valley 3, Waverly 2
WAVERLY — The host Wolverines welcomed in Newark Valley Tuesday in the season opener for both squads. In a very evenly-matched contest, the visiting Cardinals nipped Waverly 3-2.
All three of Newark Valley’s wins included tiebreakers.
Getting wins for Waverly were Ashlen Croft at second singles and the doubles team of Paxton Grover and Abigail Blauvelt.
Croft topped Clara McCloskey 6-4, 6-4. The team of Grover and Blauvelt downed Karli Berghorn and Michael Medina 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.
At first singles, N.V.’s Alannah Deer topped Waverly’s Wayne Allen 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.
Third singles went to the Cards’ Rachel Parisot by a 7-5, 7-6 (8-6) score over Waverly’s Haydn Larson. Newark Valley’s second doubles team of Austin Smith and Michael Wandell topped Waverly’s Megan Heath and Nathen Novakowski 6-4, 7-6 (7-0).
Waverly will try to get on track today when the Wolverines will host Trumansburg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.