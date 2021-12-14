WAVERLY — With the host team up by just a point, Tuesday’s IAC swim meet between Waverly and Watkins Glen came down to the 400 free relay. Needing a win in that one event to win the meet, Jerrell Sackett, Sheldon Huddleston, Liam Wright and Oscar Williams got the job done topping Watkins Glen’s quartet by 12 seconds with a time of 3 minutes, 42.42 seconds.
Waverly won 10 of the 12 events, but Watkins Glen’s superior depth had the Senecas up with five events left. Two of those events, though, were relays where winning gets two more points than taking both second and third combined.
Waverly won all three relays for a six-point swing in a meet the Wolverines won by three points.
Williams, Ryan Clark, Kaden Wheeler and Jason Marrone posted a time of 1:52.56 to win the 200 medley relay and it was Clark, Sackett, Wheeler and Wright taking the 200 relay in 1:33.94.
The other keys to the meet for the Wolverines were the 1-2 finish by Wheeler and Clark in the 100 fly in 56.44 and 58.47, respectively, and the 1-2 posted by Liam Wright in 5:31.17 and Oscar Williams in 5:35.06, respectively, in the 500 free.
Also for Waverly, Wright won the 200 free in 2:01.05; Williams won the 200 IM in 2:13.66; Sackett took the 50 free in 22.01; Sackett won the 100 free with a time of 50.23; and Clark won the 100 back in 1:06.96.
