WATKINS GLEN — It was opening day for the Waverly varsity baseball team Monday as they traveled to Watkins Glen for an IAC matchup. With one of the best pitching lineups in the state, the Wolverines had no problem defensively, taking down the Senecas by the score of 7-1.
Owning the day on the mound, was not the number one pitcher from a year ago, but it was Jay Pipher, who showed a heap of improvement from last season. He pitched a five innings of no-hit ball to go along with two walks and two strikeouts in his impressive 2022 debut.
The offense also had an impressive showing for their first game of the season as they opened up with a couple of runs in the second inning.
In the fourth and fifth innings, the Wolverines added one run each on an even pace to take a 4-0 lead. In the sixth, Waverly tacked on three runs to cement their lead. Watkins Glen would only get one run in their half to produce the final run margin of six.
Brady Blauvelt, Thomas Hand and Nate DeLill all had good days at the plate with two hits each. DeLill drove in a trio of runs in the contest to lead the team in runs batted in. Caden Hollywood, Thomas Hand and Bryce Bailey also drove in a run each as the name of the game for the Wolverines was two-out hitting in the middle stages of the contest.
Derek Seynour pitched the last two innings for Waverly. He also struck out two batters while giving up just one earned run. He had no walks in the contest.
Waverly now moves to 1-0 on the season while Watkins Glen drops to 1-3 after two losses to Notre Dame last week. The two trams will meet up again tomorrow at Waverly.
Tioga 5, Newark Valley 4
TIOGA CENTER — Tioga’s only lead came with one out in the bottom of the seventh — when the winning run scored.
In a pitchers’ duel, Newark Valley opened with two runs in the top of the first.
Tioga tied the game in the bottom of the sixth only to see Newark Valley add two more in the top of the seventh.
Down 4-2, Tioga scored three time in the last of the seventh to get the “W.”
Newark Valley had just five hits and six walks.
Matt Wandell led N.V. with a single, a double and two RBI.
Joey Sherwood had a single and two runs and Ethan Skeide and Ryan Rhodes added a hot each. The other two runs were scored by Luke Rinkavage and Austin Weeks.
Wandell started on the hill for Newark Valley, fanning 16 with three hits, four walks and two runs allowed in 5 2/3 innings. Rinkavage gave up three runs, two earned, without giving up a hit. He walked two and struck out one. Sherwood got the last out on a strikeout.
Tioga managed just three hits —all singles — and walked seven times.
Properly positioned designated hitter Karson Sindoni had two of the hits with a run and one RBI. Shea Bailey had the other hit and scored a run with Cobe Whitmore, Ethan Perry and Logan Roberts also scoring a run each.
Perry started on the hill for Tioga, striking out 11 in 5 1/3 innings and allowing just two hits, four walks and two runs. Drew Macumber finished, pitching 1 2/3 innings with three hits, two walks and two runs, neither earned, while fanning three.
Tioga will visit Newark Valley on Wednesday.
