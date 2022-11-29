Outdoor Briefs

Lake Erie yields 10-pound smallmouth
FREMONT, Ohio — An Ohio angler caught a smallmouth bass that topped the 10-pound mark and is the largest documented smallmouth ever caught in Lake Erie.
Greg Gallagher of Ohio was fishing in the lake’s Ontario waters when he landed the 10.15-pound bronzeback, which was weighed on a certified scale by an Ohio DNR official.
The fish establishes a new Ontario record for smallmouth bass, breaking a 68-year-old record.
It is believed to be the fifth-largest smallmouth bass ever caught, behind the world record of 11 pounds, 15 ounces from Dale Hollow Lake, another Dale Hollow fish that weighed 10-14 and two others that weighed 10-8, one from Dale Hollow and another from Wheeler Dam Tailwater in Alabama.
Gallagher was fishing with his son Grant on Nov. 3 and were hoping to boat a smallmouth over seven pounds on the calm morning.
The fish was 23.75 inches long with a girth of 19 3/8 inches.
Fire scorches elk-viewing area
BENEZETTE, Pa. — A major wildfire ripped through a popular elk-viewing area earlier this month and was fought for 10 hours by firemen from several area departments.
The Nov. 9 blaze began in the village of Grant around State Roure 555 before spreading up Winslow Hill, one of the most popular elk viewing areas in Pennsylvania’s elk country.
Firemen were able to save a home and a camp that were threatened by the blaze. One person was treated for smoke inahalation.
The steep terrain was a challenge for firefighters, and officials said wildlife such as elk, deer and bear were almost assuredly able to flee the slow-moving blaze.
All eight Elk County fire companies responded, as well as several units from Clearfield, Cameron, Jefferson and McKean counties. The state DCNR, Pennsylvania Game Commission and numerous EMS units also responded.
Woman injured in Vt. bear attack
WINHALL, Vt. (AP) — Game wardens are investigating a bear attack in the southern Vermont town of Winhall in which a woman was injured near a condominium complex where a mother bear and cubs had been seen regularly this summer and fall.
The Department of Fish and Wildlife said the incident began when the 43-year-old victim let her dog out into the yard of her condominium complex. Immediately upon leaving the house, the dog, a Shih Tzu, treed a bear cub in the yard.
The victim said the cub’s mother subsequently charged her, knocked her to the ground, and began to maul her.
After hearing her yell, the woman’s partner separated her from the bear and brought her inside. When they tried to let their dog in, the bear charged the door, but they prevented it from entering.
Wardens said the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries to her head, hand, and side and she was discharged from the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington on Thursday.
The dog was later found uninjured. Wardens have not been able to locate the bear and its cubs.
