VERONA, N.Y. — Tioga head football coach Nick Aiello and senior Emmett Wood received the top awards from the the New York State High School Football Coaches Association at its annual banquet here at Turning Stone Casino.
Aiello was named the Class D “Coach of the Year” after directing the Tigers to a perfect 12-0 season culminating with the program’s second state championship.
Aiello has coached Tioga to nine Section IV titles in his 12 years on the sidelines. He has a career record of 108-23, including a 24-2 mark in the Section IV playoffs, and a 13-7 record in the state playoffs.
Wood capped an incredible high school career with 2,135 rushing yards and 34 TDs on 181 carries, which was good for 11.8 yards per carry. For his career he rushed for 7,367 yards and 99 TDs.
Defensively, Wood had 42 tackles, including 11 solo stops, four tackles-for-loss, three QB sacks, and two interceptions, both of which he returned for TDs.
The Coaches Association also honored its MVPs for the state championship game.
Sophomore Caden Bellis was named the “Offensive MVP” after rushing for 77 yards and one TDs on four carries, and completing 5 of his 8 passes for 98 yards and one TD.
Senior Chris Walsh was named the game’s “Defensive MVP.” Walsh registered five tackles, including one solo stop as the Tigers limited Moriah to 135 yards in total offense in a 27-0 win.
Sophomore Karson Sindoni received the “Sportsmanship Award” for the championship game.
Also honored at the banquet was Tioga senior Josh Snell, who received the Class D “Scholar Athlete of the Year” for the entirety of New State. Snell, who sports a 101.6 average, will major in Aerospace Engineering.
Local sports writer honored by coaches association
VERONA, N.Y. — Tim Birney, owner of River Road Media Group, was honored Saturday night as the recipient of the 2021 Hunter Low Media Award presented by the New York State High School Football Coaches Association at its annual banquet here at Turning Stone Casino.
Birney, who cut his teeth in the newspaper business with The Daily Review for seven years, and The Evening/Morning Times for 11 years, was honored for his coverage and promoting of high school football with Valley Sports Report, which launched in the summer of 2009.
“Tim Birney and Valley Sports Report have profoundly impacted the coverage of our student-athletes across the Southern Tier of New York,” said Waverly football coach Jason Miller during his introductory speech for Birney at the banquet.
“Tim has worked tirelessly not only to make his dream a reality, but to give the student-athletes of our area extraordinary coverage,” noted Birney. “He gives our student-athletes a record of their memories that will last forever.
“Tim also puts so much energy into his articles and continuously looks for ways to provide for his readers.
“Tim started Valley Sports Report as a business venture, but in his interactions with coaches and players it’s obvious that he thoroughly enjoys what he is doing and his heart is in the right place – ‘doing it for the kids’ so to speak,” added Miller.
“I’m honored and humbled to be included on a night when so many excellent student-athletes and coaches have been honored,” said Birney.
“I’ve been blessed to have been able to cover so many talented student-athletes and teams, led by excellent coaches like Jason Miller and Nick Aiello.
“I’ve also been blessed to have a wife like Nikki, without whose support and encouragement none of this would have been possible,” added Birney.
River Road Media group also includes Southern Tier Sports Report, Tioga County Sports Report, Northern Tier Sports Report, and Northern Tier West Sports Report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.