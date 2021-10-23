WELLSBORO — With just under three minutes to go in the second quarter and Wellsboro leading 28-0 over visiting Athens, Wellsboro’s student section began chanting, “we want Conner.” They got what they wanted. Two plays later, Adams took a jet sweep and found the end zone for the third of five of his touchdowns on the night as Wellsboro upset Athens, 49-13.
Wellsboro started fast as it took them just two plays to get deep into Athens territory. After a one yard gain to start the game, Keane found Jack Poirier in the middle of the field. Poirier raced all the way down to the Athens 15, good for 54 yards. Two plays later, Darryn Callahan went up the middle for a seven-yard touchdown. Poirier made the extra point and Wellsboro led 7-0 with 10:02 remaining in the first quarter.
On Wellsboro’s next series, Keane found Adams streaking over the middle on a deep post for a 28-yard touchdown. Poirier knocked it through, and it was 14-0 with 7:16 to go in the opening frame.
And so the night wound go as another Adame TD would put Wellsboro up 21-0 with 3:06 left in the first quarter.
Wellsboro cashed in on an interception, as on the last play of the first quarter Keane found Wetzel behind the defense all alone; Wetzel made the catch and, after the extra point, Wellsboro led 28-0 at the conclusion of one quarter.
Wellsboro added another score to lead 35-0 with 1:56 to go in the first half.
The Wildcat passing game started to get going on the ensuing drive. After taking over at their own 25, Lister found Shayne Reid over the middle on a curl route. Reid brought it in, and cut outside to the left for a forty-yard gain down to the Wellsboro 25. Lister found Karter Rude the next play for eighteen down to the Hornet seven. On the ensuing play, Lister evaded pressure and found Reid on a corner route at the front pylon where he made a spectacular diving catch to get Athens on the board. Reid knocked the extra point through, and Athens trailed 35-7 with :59 to play in the opening half.
Wellsboro was not done scoring in the half, though. On the ensuing possession, Adams received a pitch from Keane, and looked to throw, but took off through the center of the Wildcat defense and found paydirt. After the extra point, the score was 42-7 at halftime, invoking the running clock in the second half.
Athens came out looking much better in the second half and would get the first score of the half when Babcock won a jump ball from Lister in the left corner of the end zone to make it 42-13, with 3:04 remaining in the third quarter.
Adams had one final highlight of the night. On the second play of the ensuing Wellsboro drive, Adams took another jet sweep, this time cutting it inside just outside the tackle. He made two men miss, then cut to the back to the sideline where he outraced an Athens defense that seemingly had the angle on the diminutive all-purpose back for a seventy-four yard touchdown. Poirier’s extra point was good and Wellsboro led by our final score, 49-13.
Both teams now head to huge rivalry games next week, as Wellsboro (4-3) will take on 4-4 North Penn-Mansfield, who plays Saturday against Columbia Montour Vo-Tech. Athens (5-4) will play crosstown rival Sayre (5-4).
