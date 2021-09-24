WAVERLY — When Cato Meridian begged out of its scheduled game with Waverly, Wolverines coach Jason Miller took a search for an opponent into high gear.
He came up with Geneva, which was scheduled to play Watkins Glen/Odessa/Montour before some schedule changes in Section IV wiped that game out.
As it turns out, that worked to Waverly’s favor.
Geneva, a Class B team from Section V, comes in at 0-2 after dropping a pair of games to Section V Class B powers Wayne and Batavia. Their stats — the Panthers have scored eight points and allowed 84 — are a little skewed considering the opposition. To date, Wayne is 3-0, having scored 109 pointds and allowed 48 and Batavia is 3-0, posting 124 points and allowing 8.
The Panthers’ top offensive threats are backs Konnor Guerrero and Quadere Lawson. The pair and their teammates have posted 345 rushing yards in two games. Quarterback Ethan Townsand has 129 passing yards on the season.
Waverly’s air-based offense runs through sophomore Joey Tomasso, who has hit 57 of 103 passes for 755 yards with five TDs and three interceptions.
Jay Pipher, also a sophomore, has 16 grabs for 305 yards and two TDs. Also, Brady Blauveklt has snared 19 passes for 229 yards and two scores and Tyler Talada has 11 ctches for 160 yards and two scores.
Gage Tedesco leads a ground game thathas produced 294 yards and five scores with 34 carries for 159 yards and, predictably, two TDs.
Defensively, the Wolverines will bend a bit, but haven’t broken often. In three games, the 3-0 Wolverines have allowed 14 points and scored 83.
