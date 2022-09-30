WAVERLY — If you want to have a strong passing attack, you certainly need a quarterback who can sling it all over the field. But you also need receivers who are able to haul in those dimes on the other end.
The Waverly Wolverines have both in 2022.
Waverly quarterback Joey Tomasso leads the region in passing with over 900 yards and 10 touchdowns — and the junior signal caller has spread the love throughout the first four weeks of the season.
Junior Jay Pipher leads the team with 23 catches for 522 yards and six of Tomasso’s 10 scores.
“I mean we’ve got a great chemistry (and) we’ve had a great start so far,” Pipher said. “The offensive line is doing a really good job giving Joey time to throw the ball. Joey is throwing the ball real well and we’re just having success so far.”
The standout receiver believes the work the Wolverines put in during the summer has helped them find success on the field in 2022.
“We work really hard during the summer. A lot of 7-on-7 tournaments, it helps the connections between Joey and the receivers, and it’s a big deal for us,” Pipher said.
That summer work was even more important for newcomers Carter George and Jake VanHouten.
“I worked all summer long with him. It was a long process but it (was worth it),” said VanHouten.
“It’s been good. These guys are really nice. They show me (things), like if I don’t know what’s going on, they talk to me and help me out. The coaches are really good with it too,” added George, who has seven receptions for 104 yards and two touchdowns.
VanHouten is in his first year on the Waverly football team and he admitted that it was the Wolverines’ success in 2021 and a push from some classmates that got him to strap on the helmet and pads this fall.
“What made me want to come out was they were winning last year and they told me to come play,” said VanHouten, who has caught seven passes for 94 yards this season.
The junior WR said he has learned a lot from veteran wideouts like Pipher and Isaiah Bretz.
“They teach me a lot. When I first started I didn’t know much, but they really taught me everything,” VanHouten said.
Bretz, who has caught seven balls for 76 yards and one score, knows that having as many weapons as Waverly has at wide receiver, an MVP caliber QB and a strong running game has caused problems for opposing defenses.
“We’re very dynamic. We have a bunch of different personnels. We can pass the ball good and then when people take our run game lightly, then we’re going to run all over them,” Bretz said.
The senior WR was quick to praise Tomasso for his play on the field and his leadership.
“It’s awesome. You can’t ask for anything better than that. He does his job, he knows the whole playbook, he trusts us and we trust him so it’s just awesome,” Bretz said.
Bretz is also happy to have Pipher on the other side of the field because he understands that it helps open things up for him and the other wideouts.
“Jay’s having a wonderful season this year, so they’re going to start keying up on him and then all the other guys are going to be wide open,” Bretz said.
Senior Nate DeLill has a different role in the passing attack as he lines up as tight end and fullback for the Wolverines.
“We run a lot of pass plays when I’m at tight end, or when I’m at the (fullback), I feel like it really helps us because we can run boot out plays or when we run the ball I think I’m a pretty good blocker. It really helps when you have that extra blocker on our line because our line is just amazing,” DeLill said.
So what does DeLill like more — catching passes or destroying a defender trying to get to Tomasso in the backfield?
“That’s a hard one because I really enjoy pancaking people, but I also love catching touchdowns. I’m kind of for both, man. It’s hard to pick,” said DeLill, who has caught seven passes for 76 yards and one TD.
Pipher knows how important it is to have guys like DeLill and the Waverly O-line protecting Tomasso and opening up holes for running backs like Gage Tedesco and Braeden Hills.
“It’s awesome. It’s a good combo. It’s really hard to defend when you have a great running game and a great passing game,” said Pipher.
Another thing that helps is that nobody in the Waverly wide receiver room really cares who gets the ball as long as they get a W at the end of the night.
“It’s good because I don’t care if I get targets. I love going in and winning (games) by 40. If those guys can shine, we’re still winning and it’s good with me,” said George.
“We just have some great athletes out there. Joey is going to get the ball to them and they’re going to make plays,” added Pipher.
It also helps that this group of Wolverines has formed a strong bond off the field as well.
“We are definitely tight,” George said. “We go out to eat after the games sometimes. We’re always with each other and try to hang out because we’re all friends and then we go out and play on Friday night.”
The Waverly wide receivers are hoping that bond and their dynamic play can help the Wolverines attain their goals this year.
“I couldn’t ask for anything better. School is going great. The team is looking great this year. We’re just focused on going 1-0 every game, just keep repping that until we get to the highest that we can go,” said DeLill.
“First, we’d love to get to the section finals and win that ... (but it’s really about) getting better each week,” said Pipher.
“1-0 every week until we get to the championship game,” added Bretz.
