Towanda — Athens survived a scare from Sayre in the girls’ varsity consolation final of the Valley Christmas Tournament in Towanda. The shorthanded Wildcats relied on defense and just enough scoring to escape with a win, 29-24.
Sayre’s defense shut down Athens’ primary scoring option, Karlee Bartlow, from the floor. Bartlow managed just six points for the game, all coming from free throws. With Bartlow locked down, the Wildcats searched for a scoring threat.
“Teams are focusing on a couple of girls and we are not stepping up and making that open shot. We need to figure that out,” Athens Head Coach Brian Miller said.
The Wildcat solution for this game had key contributions from multiple girls to keep Athens in the lead, even if just barely.
In the first quarter, Wildcat senior Natalee Watson scored four points from underneath the basket to lead Athens’ attack. However, Sayre’s Elizabeth Shaw responded with a three-pointer. Sayre trailed by two after the first.
Kendra Merrill and Mya Thompson became a dual threat in the second. Thompson scored twice from the key while Merrill connected on a three. Sayre capitalized on foul shots to stay within three at halftime.
After the half, Sarah Bronson complimented Thompson, and the Wildcat lead grew to seven points, 23-16.
Sayre rallied in the fourth. Kaitlyn Sutton scored four unanswered points to pull her team within three points. Elizabeth Shaw hit two key free throws, and Gabby Shaw scored from the floor to pull Sayre within a point, 25-24. Under three minutes remaining in the game.
“It was nice to see Karlee get the foul shots at the end to give us that lead and seal the deal,” Miller said of Bartlow clinching the game at the line.
The Wildcats look to get healthy and develop an alternative scoring option as they head into the heart of their NTL season in the new year.
