The Tioga Tigers football team has had an unprecedented run over the past few years, and no matter the group on the field, success has followed.
“It’s a lot of hard work and dedication by quite a few,” Tioga Head Coach Nick Aiello said. “It’s not just the head coach, but the whole program. We need a bunch of guys you can trust… And you have to believe in what you’re trying to accomplish.”
The belief is clearly in place, as the program has cranked out quality team after quality team, year in and year out.
The Tioga team has reeled off 24-straight wins dating back to 2020 — with two Section IV titles and a state championship on the long list of mighty accomplishments for the group.
Both are incredible feats for any program — and testaments to the players and coaching staff that have been a part of it over the years.
They also have a run of five-straight Section IV titles, another incredible streak that has been set up by the infrastructure found in Tioga.
According to Tioga’s head coach, it’s nearly impossible to pick which one holds more weight for the program.
“It’s hard to pick,” Coach Aiello said of which was a more impactful streak. “I don’t think the kids think of it that way. We as coaches don’t really think of it that way. I think the continued success is just more validation of what we’re trying to do, what we’re trying to continue to do, and building a successful program.”
The system in place for the Tigers has been one that has produced insane results — and Coach Aiello points to the buy-in at all levels as the driving force for all of the incredible feats the small school in Tioga has accomplished.
“It’s just an understanding of what we are trying to accomplish,” Coach Aiello explained. “We’re small school football. Your strength is really in your numbers, and you really just have to have a bunch of coaches that believe in the idea that it’s not about wins at the lower levels. It’s more about development, and it’s more about getting kids to enjoy football and sign up for next year. So I’m very fortunate to be able to find those types of guys that are dedicated to what our vision is.”
From the ground to the top, that ideal has proven to be what has a small school like Tioga producing perennial powerhouse Class D teams year after year, but there are more challenges than just a system when it comes to continued success.
To keep a high school team locked in every week, with different kids, skill sets, and personalities over the years, there is an impossible amount of variables that can swing just one game.
With a much different group than what took the field last year, with a wealth of youth on the roster, the ability to stay locked in is one of their most incredible feats.
“I think with the kids we have right now, with most of them being juniors, I think a lot of it stems back to last year,” Coach Aiello said. “The leadership that the seniors had that year, and showing the young guys the way, and those guys didn’t take any game lightly. I think going into this year, this particular group, is really trying to carry the torch and they understand the work that it takes and the preparation week in and week out. Right now, motivation isn’t very hard, they know what’s on the line.”
Every year a coach starts the season, they are faced with new challenges, rosters, skill sets, and personalities that shape the team.
This season the team has morphed into an extremely impressive one — and their biggest attribute has been their diversity of skills and talents that have melded onto the field to create the juggernaut that is the Tioga Tigers.
“There’s just a good load of talent,” Coach Aiello said of his current group. “Some skill sets that we don’t necessarily always have. When you combine that kind of talent with the type of work these guys put in, I think that’s why they are seeing success even with a young group.”
So the real question is, what’s the secret sauce?
How does a team continue to produce Section IV champs and state title contenders?
Well, as the adage goes, it takes a village — and Tioga has built a sporting community that has been pivotal to their current win streak and sustained success over their recent history.
“A lot of it is just our school community in general,” Coach Aiello said. “It’s not just football, it’s our whole athletic program, and it kind of feeds that expectation. Being at a small school, you get a lot of the same kids in all three seasons. So that continued success and these kids can enjoy the competition, and they enjoy the big stage. I think they always have in the back of their mind that they want to play a certain way.”
Tioga will look to continue their incredible run on Friday in the first round of the New York Class D state playoffs at 5 p.m. when they take on Dolgeville at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
