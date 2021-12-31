Matt Patton (5-9, 125-64)

Michigan State

Wisconsin

Alabama

Georgia

Kentucky

Notre Dame

Ohio State

Mississippi

South Carolina

Bills

Chiefs

Colts

Eagles

Chargers

Cowboys

Steelers

———

Ryan Sharp (8-6, 127-62)

Pittsburgh

Arizona State

Alabama

Georgia

Iowa

Oklahoma

Ohio State

Baylor

North Carolina

Bills

Chiefs

Colts

Eagles

Chargers

Cardinals

Steelers

———

Kirk Luvison (8-6, 126-63)

Michigan State

Wisconsin

Alabama

Georgia

Iowa

Notre Dame

Ohio State

Mississippi

South Carolina

Bills

Chiefs

Colts

Eagles

Chargers

Cowboys

Browns

———

Dave Post (4-10, 122-67)

Michigan State

Wisconsin

Alabama

Georgia

Iowa

Notre Dame

Ohio State

Mississippi

South Carolina

Bills

Chiefs

Colts

Eagles

Chargers

Cowboys

Browns

———

Jackson Lawrence (10-4, 127-62)

Michigan State

Wisconsin

Alabama

Georgia

Oklahoma

Notre Dame

Ohio State

Baylor

South Carolina

Bills

Chiefs

Colts

Eagles

Chargers

Cardinals

Steelers

———

Johnny Williams (5-9, 121-68)

Michigan State

Wisconsin

Alabama

Georgia

Iowa

Oklahoma

Ohio State

Baylor

North Carolina

Bills

Chiefs

Colts

Eagles

Chargers

Cowboys

Browns

———

Pat McDonald (9-5, 122-67)

Michigan State

Wisconsin

Alabama

Georgia

Kentucky

Oklahoma

Ohio State

Baylor

South Carolina

Bills

Chiefs

Colts

Eagles

Chargers

Cardinals

Steelers

———

Ryan Lemay (7-7, 113-76)

Michigan State

Wisconsin

Alabama

Michigan

Iowa

Notre Dame

Utah

Baylor

South Carolina

Bills

Bengals

Colts

Eagles

Chargers

Cardinals

Steelers

———

Erik Berggren (5-9, 103-86)

Michigan State

Wisconsin

Alabama

Michigan

Iowa

Notre Dame

Utah

Baylor

South Carolina

Bills

Bengals

Colts

Eagles

Chargers

Cardinals

Steelers

Recommended for you

Load comments