WAVERLY — Waverly’s girls with a 998 and boys with an 1,137 had the highest single team games at Saturday’s Interscholastic Athletic Conference Bowling Championships but only the Wolverines ladies brought home a title at the Valley Bowling Center.
Rachel Houseknecht rolled an impressive 628 series — the second highest score among the girls — as the Lady Wolverines posted a winning score of 2,850.
Serenity Conklin had a 586, the tournament’s fifth-best individual total, for Waverly. Teammates Shantilly Decker and Victoria Houseknecht added totals of 582 and 567 — sixth and seventh on the day — and Karia Hayes had a 487 to round out the squad’s scoring.
“You always need that one person to set the tempo and say ‘this is how the day’s going to go,’” said Waverly Head Coach Derek Bowman, adding that such was particularly true for Rachel Houseknecht. “She’s our leadoff. Follow the train and she’s the head of the train. That worked today.”
Bowman said he wasn’t really sure what to expect from his ladies before the day began.
“I’m super proud of them,” stated Bowman. “I wasn’t sure what we’d get. We had a meeting before and I said ‘the sky’s the limit so we’ll see.’ They bowled extremely well.”
Last year’s team was Houseknecht heavy with Rachel and Victoria leading the way. This year Decker and Conklin have come on strong.
“They put the hard work in over the summer,” said Bowman. “They bowl hard. That’s what I try to tell them all the time. ‘It’s not something you can just pick up in the summer. It’s an all-year-around thing.’ They did that, so kudos to them.”
Union Springs’ Colleen Jump had the top individual score among the ladies with a 647 and the best game with a 237. Rachel Houseknecht’s total included a 236. Decker had a high game of 209, Conklin’s best was a 208 and Victoria Houseknecht topped out at 198.
“All year you could see it but there were major ups and downs,” said the Waverly coach of his ladies. “Sometimes there were people who couldn’t be there. Today, I felt like we finally bowled like a team. Victoria’s on the rise. She’s practiced well over the last couple of weeks. Shantilly had two real good games before struggling with the transition in the third game.”
Bowman said the team has more in the tank.
“There are quite a few more pins to be knocked down. We’ll bowl better.”
The rest of the top 10 for the ladies includes Candor’s Janelle Marsh with a 596 and Watkins Glen’s Masie Robertson with a 595 in the third and fourth slots with Candor’s Kaitlyn Floyd (553), Caroline Smead of Union Springs (552) and Tioga’s Chloe Gillette (550) in the eighth through 10th positions.
As a team, Tioga finished fifth with a total pinfall of 2,266. Union Springs, which won the division title when one of Waverly’s better bowlers had to sit out on the last day of the season, was second with a 2,658. Watkins Glen was third with a 2,533 and Candor was fourth with a 2,266 total.
The big game the Waverly boys had couldn’t lift the Wolverines past champion Newark Valley, which had the day’s second-best game with an 1,109 or Candor, which had a best game of 1,055.
Newark Valley finished with a total pinfall of 3,162 to take the title with Candor second at 3,069 and Waverly third at 3,022.
Lansing was fourth with a 2,972 and Edison rounding out the top five with a total of 2,794. Tioga finished with a score of 2,656 for seventh.
“The boys didn’t do horrible,” said Bowman. “The third game is where we should be. We struggled at the beginning of the season, then we got hot in the middle, then now we’re more towards individuals and if we get back on that team mode I think we’ll be OK. We need to have a good week of practice and get ready for sectionals.”
Waverly’s boys, as IAC division champions, are guaranteed entry into the Section IV State Qualifier.
Ashton Pritchard led the Wolverines with a 667 that was capped by a 266 in the third game. Derek Johnson added a 608 with a 226 and Zach Vanderpool finished with a 601 and a high game of 222.
Tioga’s best score came from Gage Cain with a 645 that also included a 222. Brad Webb added a 593 with a high game of 233 for the Tigers.
The day’s highlight came from Matt Howell of Union Springs, who had a 300. Other big games on the day came from Odessa-Montour’s Dom Elliott with a 279, and 278s by Cal Curkendall of Candor and Newark Valley’s Laine Underwood. In the “no surprise” column, Underwood had the best series on the day with a 752, Curkendall was second with a 749 and Howell was third with a 743.
All IAC teams will be back in action this weekend at the Section IV Class Sectionals at Mid-Way Lanes in Vestal. The girls will bowl Friday at 3 p.m. and the boys will bowl Saturday at 9 a.m.
The top two teams in each class advance to the state qualifier, which is at Valley Bowling Center in Waverly this year. Also advancing automatically are division winners from the IAC, Southern Tier Athletic Conference and Midstate Athletic Conference.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.