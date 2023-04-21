NEWARK VALLEY — Waverly took an early lead and held it throughout on the way to a 16-10 IAC South Large School softball win over Newark Valley on Wednesday.
The Lady Wolverines tallied nine runs in the first four innings and led 9-3.
Waverly upped its lead by two in the top of the fifth but the Cardinals closed their gap to 11-8 by the end of the frame.
Waverly matched Newark Valley’s five-spot with five runs in the top of the sixth. Newark Valley scored twice in the bottom of the last but it wasn’t enough.
Waverly rapped out 23 hits in the win, led by Megan Apgar and Hannah Carpenter with four hits each. Apgar had a double, three singles and two runs. Carpenter had four singles and two runs.
Olivia Robinson had two doubles, a single and three RBI and three runs; Lea VanAllen had a double, two singles, three RBI and two runs; Loralye Anthony had three singles and two runs; and Madison Cron ended the day with a double, two singles, two runs and one RBI.
Also for Waverly, Delaney Wheeler had two singles and one RBI; Michaela Lauper had a single and two runs; and Faith Blauvelt added a run and one RBI.
Robinson pitched the first five innings, allowing nine hits, five walks and eight runs with seven earned. She struck out five batters. Lauper finished up, giving up one hit two earned runs and fanning two.
Waverly will host Notre Dame at 4:30 p.m. today.
