ROME — A late comeback effort by the Lady Wildcats fell just short, as Athens fell 52-46 to Northeast Bradford on Monday night.
Athens was once again plagued by a slow start and turned the ball over seven times in the opening quarter as NEB jumped out to an 18-13 lead.
The Lady Panthers knocked down seven three-pointers in the first half — including five from Alena Beebe — and took a 33-23 lead into halftime.
“We started out really bad in the first quarter, and they were making shots in the first half from the three-point line,” Athens coach Brian Miller said. “To fall behind against a team like that, it’s tough to come back.”
Beebe and Maisie Neuber combined for 28 points in the first half.
“Alena shot real well today. She’s a good shooter,” NEB coach Ben Beebe said. “You get her and Maisie at the same time on fire, that’s hard for an opponent.”
Neuber, who led all players with 25 points in the game, helped the Lady Panthers against the Athens man-to-man defense that has caused fits for teams so far this season.
“Maisie is a hard matchup for any team,” Beebe said. “Either you’re going to play her big and have to go outside, or put someone small on her and hope she doesn’t go inside. She went inside tonight, so that really made a big difference.”
Athens had trailed by eight points against Canton, so it was not unfamiliar with facing a deficit, and was once again able to mount a comeback.
Addy Wheeler hit a three late in the fourth quarter to give Athens a 46-45 lead, but Julia Brown responded with a three-pointer of her own to put NEB back ahead, 48-46.
It was Brown’s only score, but it proved to be the most important of the game. She also contributed 10 rebounds in the victory.
Kate O’Connor led all players with 11 boards.
The Lady Wildcats had several chances to tie the game, but they turned the ball over twice with less than a minute remaining and were forced to foul.
NEB’s Kayleigh Thoman hit two free throws with 8 seconds remaining to put the Lady Panthers up 50-46, and Beebe hit two more to create the final score of 52-46.
Beebe finished the game with 17 points.
“I give the girls credit,” Miller said. “They fought and they played good enough defense to keep it close enough to where we took the lead at 46-45. We just didn’t execute offensively down the stretch.”
Karlee Bartlow led Athens in scoring with 16 points, while Wheeler had 12 and Caydence Macik scored 10.
Macik and Bartlow also had three steals each.
Monday’s game was another nail biter for NEB, which has seen some late leads slip away early in the season.
“We’ve been trying to work on that constantly. That’s a huge deal for us, to try to close out games,” Beebe said. “We’re starting to do that, so hopefully in the next couple games we’ll have that mastered.”
Athens will be back in action at 6 p.m. on Dec. 28 against Waverly in the Valley Christmas Tournament. NEB will travel to Elk Lake for a game at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Moravia 51, Tioga 30
TIOGA CENTER — Moravia was hot out of the gate and Tioga couldn’t keep pace in an IAC game on Monday.
Moravia’s Caroline Wasileski had eight of her 10 points in the first quarter and five other Blue Devils players scored in the opening stanza as the visitors took a 19-6 lead.
Tioga was able to keep pace with Moravia in the middle two quarters. The Blue Devils were only able to increase their lead by two points to 15 — at 38-23 — heading into the final quarter and pulling away.
In a very balanced offensive effort, Moravia got nine points from Brooklyn Lott and eight from Kendall Hess.
Kyra Bailey had a game-high 13 points for Tioga with six coming in the first period alone. Reese Howey added eight points, six boards and two assists for Tioga; Julia Bellis battled on the boards, grabbing 10 rebounds, scoring four points and handing out two assists; Gabby Foley had four steals; and Abby Foley had four points and three steals for the Tigers
Tioga is slated to host Edison at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Boys Basketball
Moravia 64, Tioga 48
MORAVIA — Tioga stayed with the host Blue Devils for a half, but then the Moravia boys started pulling away.
Kyler Proper has eight of his game-high 24 points as Moravia led 21-14 after a quarter.
The Tigers cranked up the defense and fought back to cut their deficit to five at 31-26 at the half.
Then Moravia came out after the half and added seven points to that lead to go up 49-37 with a quarter to play.
Proper was again the catalyst, dropping in nine points in the third quarter.
Joe Baylor added 11 points for Moravia with Abram Waeileski adding 10 and Luke Landis nine points.
Stymied much of the night, Tioga’s Evan Sickler got loose for 10 fourth-quarter points in a 17-point outing. and Gavin Fisher netted 11 points.
Tioga will visit Edison on Thursday.
