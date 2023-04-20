TIOGA CENTER — The Tioga track and field teams both fell to Odessa-Montour in an IAC Small School track and field meet on Tuesday, but several Tigers brought home multiple wins on the day.
The Tioga boys dropped a 78-62 decision, while the Lady Tigers fell by a 94-39 count.
Valentino Rossi won four events to lead the Tioga boys, while Allie Creller was a double winner for the Lady Tigers.
Andrew Earley and Gavin Albrecht also won two events on Tuesday for the Tigers.
Rossi won the 200 and 400 meters, while also taking first in the long jump and triple jump.
Albrecht won the 100 meter dash and also took first in the pole vault.
Earley took first in both the 110 and 400 hurdles.
Also for the Tioga boys, Brock Stauder won the shot put.
In the girls meet, Creller won the shot put and took first in the discus.
Mia Hall won the 100 hurdles, while Abbie Englebert was first in the pole vault.
Tioga will host the Tioga Twisted Track Meet on Friday.
Sayre athletes earn wins in tri-meet
TIOGA JUNCTION — Sayre senior Westley Kelsey led a short-handed Redskins squad on Tuesday in a tri-meet that featured two strong NTL teams in Williamson and North Penn-Mansfield.
In the boys meet, Williamson beat Sayre 143-6, while North Penn-Mansfield took down the Redskins 124-23.
The Sayre girls fell 118-7 against Williamson and dropped a 115-5 decision to Mansfield.
Kelsey placed in a pair of events against both Williamson and Mansfield, while also placing in one other event against Mansfield. He would take second in the 110 hurdles and third in the high jump against both teams. The Sayre senior also placed third against Mansfield in the long jump.
Sayre freshman Carter Bleiler won the pole vault against Mansfield, while taking third in the event against Williamson.
Sam Claypool was second against NP-Mansfield in both the pole vault and 800-meter run.
Also in the Mansfield meet, Hunter Kimball was second in the 3,200.
For the Sayre girls, freshman Aubri Husted won the pole vault against both Williamson and Mansfield.
Joyanna Lynn was third in the shot put against Williamson, while she finished third against Williamson in the javelin.
Sayre will compete in the Lock Haven Invite on Friday.
