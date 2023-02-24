Defending champion Tigers looking for more gold in Albany

ALBANY — The Tioga Tigers are headed back to their home away from home this weekend as they invade the MVP Arena in Albany looking to win a fourth straight New York State Division II team title and bring back plenty of individual hardware in the process.
The Tigers will send eight wrestlers to Albany this time around with defending state champions Gianni Silvestri and Ousmane Duncanson, returning state runner-up Caden Bellis, 2022 third-place finisher Jayden Duncanson and fifth-place finisher Tyler Roe as well as returning state qualifier Drew Macumber and state newcomers Logan Bellis and Deakon Bailey.
Tioga coach Kris Harrington has been happy with the atmosphere in the Tigers’ wrestling room heading into the state meet.
“The room has been great. It’s an interesting switch, just a mindset switch the last couple years for our guys. From (winning the) dual meet championships, where most people would celebrate, and our guys said ‘We don’t want a parade. We have practice Monday.’ It’s just a huge mindset switch from the last couple years. We’ve just had a great focused practice the last three weeks, and I think we are as prepared as we could be right now,” Harrington said.
Silvestri, Duncanson and Caden Bellis will head into this weekend’s state tournament as the favorites — but Harrington is confident that they have the right mindset to handle that kind of pressure.
“I think it goes back to that preparation, and just looking at it one match at a time. If you’re looking at match four instead of match one, then you’re doing it wrong,” Harrington said.
Silvestri has already won two state titles, but Harrington believes he can take his game to another level — and it all starts with confidence and pushing the pace.
“He’s extremely talented and he needs to have that confidence every match. I think he got a little tight at times this year and that’s fine, right? But just take a breath and understand that (you’ve) got a huge skill set and (you need) to be able to just open up and go,” Harrington said. “I think that’s the mindset he needs to have the entire tournament.”
One thing that Silvestri — the top seed at 126 pounds — has improved on during his junior season is his leg defense, according to Harrington.
“His leg defense is just completely amazing this year. So I think it’s OK for him to move forward and not worry about guys getting to his legs because he protects them so well,” Harrington said.
Duncanson, who is the top seed at 160, has been dominant this season — currently 33-0 on the year — but his coach believes he’s been even better in recent weeks.
“He’s looked the best I’ve seen him the last two weeks,” Harrington said. “(He needs to) stay offensive, and again I think it’s the same thing we talked about with Gianni — (Ousmane needs to) widen leads. Let’s not wait. Let’s not sit on a two-point lead, let’s make that a four-point lead. Let’s extend leads and win comfortably.”
Caden Bellis is a two-time state placewinner, including a second-place finish a year ago — where he dropped a 6-5 heartbreaker in the 2022 state finals.
Harrington believes Bellis needs to just keep putting in the work and the gold will be within his reach this weekend.
“He was so close last year. I think just keep doing what he’s doing. He’s had a great season,” Harrington said.
Bellis also needs to stay on his offense if he wants to achieve his dreams this weekend, according to Harrington.
“What does Caden have to do? I’m going to sound like a broken drum here, but stay offensive, move forward and keep guys off his legs. The more you’re on someone’s legs, the less they are on yours. I think as long as he has that mindset he’ll be ready to go,” Harrington said.
Logan Bellis is the second seed at 102 pounds and will look to make some noise in his first trip to states.
“It’s such an unknown at 102. Everyone is fairly young and a lot of wild cards. You just hope the schedule that we wrestle all year will lead to success there. This isn’t his first big tournament and that’s why we wrestle the schedule we wrestle,” Harrington said.
Roe put together a strong state tournament a year ago and found himself on the podium when it was all over. Harrington believes the junior standout, who is the third seed at 132 pounds this year, has gained some confidence and is ready to roll.
“I think with him it was just confidence. (We watched) the transition (last year) of ‘Oh, it’s exciting to be here,’ to ‘I belong,’” said Harrington. “When you have that and you have that mindset of ‘I’m one of the guys,’ instead of ‘I hope I’m one of the guys,’ I think that’s his biggest transition. He’s always had the skills, it’s just mindset wise ... I think mentally he’s in such a different place than he was a year ago. I’m excited to see him compete. I think he’s primed for a nice tournament.”
Jayden Duncanson burst onto the New York wrestling scene a year ago with a third-place finish at states. He is the fourth seed at 118 this weekend and faces a loaded bracket in Albany.
“He and (Joey) Florence have been battling all year. It’s a really deep weight class. I think it starts with him with weight management, and he’s in a good place right now. You look at some of these early losses he’s had and it was bad weight management. This week the focus for him was to have that cut dialed in and he did a great job with that,” Harrington said.
“I hate to (keep repeating this), but (he needs to) be offensive minded and take the match to (his opponent) instead of letting (his opponent) dictate how the match is going to be wrestled,” Harrington continued. “He’s just so much better when he does that. He’s a freshman, but I don’t think anyone looks at him that way. I think he’s right in the mix. I think he’s primed to have some great success this weekend.”
Macumber qualified for states a year ago, but a couple things are different this year — he’s healthy and he has more experience.
“I like where he’s at on the bracket. He’s only wrestled a couple years, that’s the thing with Drew,” said Harrington of Macumber, who is the fifth seed at 145. “We can talk about these other guys and they’ve been wrestling since they were in diapers, essentially. Drew, he wrestled with us in the COVID year and wrestled a year of modified, but he doesn’t have a ton of experience compared to these other guys.”
Just like his teammates, Macumber will need to dictate the pace of his matches in order to find success this weekend, according to Harrington.
“Again, controlling ties and being able to get in his ties — he’s got a unique style and he’s such a great athlete. (It’s important for him) to dictate where he wants to wrestle instead of letting guys control where they want him,” said Harrington. “I’m excited to see him wrestle healthy and see where this tournament takes him.”
Bailey enters his first state tournament as the 13th seed in the 126-pound bracket — where his teammate, Silvestri, is the top seed.
“We know how talented Deakon is. I think he’s in a great spot to wrestle into something pretty special,” said Harrington. “For him, it’s to wrestle to your strengths, be able to mitigate damage in the positions that you’re not super confident in and get to positions you are very strong at.”
It helps that Bailey is in a wrestling room that is loaded with talented practice partners like Silvestri, Roe and Caden Bellis.
“He’s not going to wrestle anyone better than what’s in his workout group. It’s like, ‘Oh, he’s got the four seed,’ well his workout group is the three seed at 132, the No. 1 seed at 26 and the No. 1 seed at 38,” Harrington said.
The same thing goes for all eight Tigers who are heading to states.
“That’s been the conversation with all these guys. It doesn’t matter who you wrestle. It’s not tougher than your workout group,” Harrington said. “That’s kind of been the mantra all year — what are you worried about? You’ve got some really strong competition in the room, and if you’re having success in here then you’ll have success elsewhere ... I think that’s the mindset we have to have. We are battle tested. We are prepared, and as long as they do that, then this could be a fun weekend.”
Wrestling begins at 10 a.m. today in Albany.
